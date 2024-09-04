In Sumy Region, Four Civilians Injured In Russian Airstrike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military dropped an aerial bomb on the civil infrastructure in the village of Yampil, Shostka district, in Sumy region, as a result of which four civilians were injured, residential buildings and those of state institutions were destroyed or damaged.

The regional prosecutor's office reported this on , Ukrinform saw.

"On September 4, 2024, around 12:00, using methods of warfare proscribed by international law, the occupiers dropped what tentative reports say was an aerial bomb on the civil infrastructure of the village of Yampil, Shostk district. As a result, two civilian men, aged 36 and 62, and two women, aged 56 and 72, were injured," the report said.

It is noted that private households and buildings of state institutions were damaged.

The prosecutor's office, together with other law enforcement agencies, is documenting the aftermath of the strike.

The Shostka District Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 3, the Russian army launched 148 strikes on the territory of Sumy region, leaving three civilians injured.