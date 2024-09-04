(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nurenberg Paris Expands to Toledo, Charles Contrada Joins the Firm

Cleveland Law Firm Expands Reach to Better Serve Individuals in Northwest Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy (Nurenberg Paris), a Cleveland-based personal injury law firm, announced an expansion to Toledo, Ohio , by teaming up with Charles Contrada , of Contrada & Associates, as of counsel to the firm.

The office, located at 6641 W. Sylvania Ave., Suite 8, Sylvania, OH 43560, will enable Nurenberg Paris to better serve clients throughout the state, specifically Northwest Ohio.

"Our Toledo office location will allow our firm to provide better access to high-quality legal representation for injured individuals in Ohio," said Jonathan Mester, managing partner at Nurenberg Paris. "We've had the pleasure of collaborating with Charles Contrada on cases since 2019, and we're happy to welcome him as of counsel to Nurenberg Paris."

“This expansion builds on the strong foundation we've established together over the past five years, successfully resolving cases for clients across Ohio,” said Charles Contrada. "I look forward to continuing our successful partnership in this new capacity."

Founded in Cleveland in 1928, Nurenberg Paris has a long-standing reputation as one of Ohio's leading personal injury law firms. The expansion into Toledo and the Northwest Ohio market is the firm's next step in growth. Having collaborated with Contrada & Associates in the past, this move is a natural progression.

Charles Contrada brings a wealth of experience to the firm, having practiced law since 1979. He has handled thousands of personal injury cases throughout his career, including auto accidents, defective products, and mesothelioma. Contrada has a proven track record of success, consistently securing multimillion-dollar settlements and verdicts for his clients across Northwest Ohio and parts of Michigan.

About Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy

Founded in 1928, Nurenberg Paris has a long-standing reputation as one of Ohio's leading personal injury law firms. The firm represents injured individuals throughout the state, taking on some of the largest and most powerful corporations, hospitals, manufacturers, and trucking and aviation companies. Nurenberg Paris is committed to giving back to the community and has been recognized by the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation for its regional leadership in community outreach and involvement.

