Teva Named One Of The World's Most Sustainable Companies

(MENAFN- 3BL) Teva was recently named one of the most sustainable companies in the world by TIME magazine and data firm Statista. The inaugural list measured how some of the biggest and most influential companies are living up to their promises to protect our planet. We're honored to be listed among these 500 companies and recognized for our efforts and ambitions.

Over the past several years, we've been on a journey to adapt sustainability at Teva to the constantly evolving landscape and world. Here's a look at what makes our approach stand out.

Sustainability is a part of everything we do. Our sustainability strategy-Healthy Future-encompasses all we do to promote healthy people, a healthy planet and a healthy business, because they are all connected. It is our purpose in practice: we are all in for better health.

We're taking bold action for a healthy planet . Our ambitious greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets are validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In 2023, we achieved a 27% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions (vs. 2019), meeting our 2025 target two years ahead of schedule. We're targeting a 46% reduction by 2030 and a 25% reduction in scope 3 emissions by 2030 (vs. 2020). And we've announced targets to achieve net zero emissions across our operations and value chain by 2045 and 100% renewable electricity across all Teva sites by 2035. We're also working to address antimicrobial resistance, one of the biggest global health challenges. Teva was one of the first two companies to receive the new BSI certification program for responsible manufacturing of antibiotics.

To hold us even more accountable, we've linked targets to our business strategy. We've issued $7.5 billion in sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs) that are tied to some of our key commitments, including our scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and access to medicines targets. Teva is the largest issuer of SLBs in the pharmaceutical sector and second-largest in the world.

We extend our impact by working with suppliers that care as much as we do. We hold our suppliers to high standards, encouraging them to establish GHG emissions baselines and reduction targets in line with SBTi and participate in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative audits and AMR Industry Alliance assessments to ensure responsible production of antibiotics.

We're honest about our journey. Every year, we publish a report to share how we're doing. And it's not just TIME taking note of our progress. Last year, we improved our scores in four key ratings-MSCI, Sustainalytics, ISS and EcoVadis. We also received an A- Climate score and B Water score from CDP, a non-profit that helps companies disclose environmental impact.

It's an honor to be recognized on this list and to be among many other companies working toward the same goals, because it's going to take all of us, working together, to create the future we want to see.

To read more about our impact, check out this one-page summary of our 2023 progress.