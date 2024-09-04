Toycycle Launches The Renew & Replay Movement To Revolutionize Toy Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PlanToys is early member of ReNew & RePlay Movement

- Rudy Valenta, PlanToysOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Toycycle , a leading recommerce marketplace for toys, proudly announces the launch of the ReNew & RePlay Movement .The innovative initiative aims to revolutionize the toy by promoting sustainability through partnerships with leading brands, retailers, and consumers across the United States.The ReNew & RePlay Movement is more than just a program; it's a commitment to giving every toy a second life and reducing the environmental impact of discarded toys.By providing solutions for returns management, overstock, and customer trade-in programs, Toycycle is empowering businesses to embrace sustainability while driving new revenue streams.Key Goals of the ReNew & RePlay Movement –1. Promote Sustainable Commerce: The movement aims to reduce waste by turning returns, overstock, and trade-ins into valuable assets that can be reintroduced into the market, aligning with the principles of the circular economy.2. Empower Brands with Purpose: By partnering with Toycycle, brands can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability, enhancing their reputation and connecting with eco-conscious consumers.3. Offer Consumers Sustainable Choices: The movement provides families with the opportunity to buy quality pre-loved toys , making sustainable choices accessible to all.4. Protect the Environment: The ReNew & RePlay Movement is dedicated to minimizing the environmental impact of the toy industry by keeping toys out of landfills and reducing the carbon footprint associated with new toy production.The ReNew & RePlay Movement provides multiple benefits for brands and retailers. Membership enables brands and retailers to turn returns and overstock into profitable assets, they can drive revenue and sustainability simultaneously.By aligning with the movement, businesses demonstrate a genuine commitment to sustainability, attracting a loyal and growing demographic of green consumers. And early partners will be recognized as pioneers in sustainable commerce, gaining industry prominence and setting a precedent for responsible business practices.The movement benefits families too. Parents with small children can enjoy a curated selection of open-box and pre-loved toys that are both eco-friendly and economical, supporting a greener lifestyle without sacrificing quality. And the movement makes it easy for consumers to trade in their outgrown toys, ensuring they get a second chance and contribute to a more sustainable world.What Our Partners Say –“What truly sets Toycycle apart is their turnkey solution for giving products a second life. They have an exceptional ability to find these items a new, loving home, ensuring they stay in circulation and continue to bring joy to new families. We couldn't be more pleased with the partnership and look forward to continuing our collaboration.”-Rudy Valenta VP of Americas, PlanToys“Our collaboration with Toycycle is truly a win-win for everyone involved. Our customers benefit from knowing their returns are given a second life, we enjoy a streamlined returns process, and Toycycle continues to excel in their mission of sustainability. We couldn't ask for a better partner in this endeavor.”-Edgard Barilas, Founder & COO, LoogAbout ToycycleToycycle is the premier recommerce marketplace for toys. Our mission is to make sustainable choices both accessible and affordable, offering families the opportunity to support a circular economy and reducing environmental impact."We believe that every toy deserves a second life and that sustainability should be at the heart of every business model," said Rhonda Collins, Founder and CEO of Toycycle. "The ReNew & RePlay Movement is our commitment to reshaping the toy industry for the better, driving positive change for businesses and consumers alike."

