Sempervirens Venture Capital Appoints Henri Cournand As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Henri Cournand joins as CFO to drive strategy and growth, supporting the firm's mission of reshaping the worlds of health, wealth, and work.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SemperVirens, a leading venture capital firm driving innovation and transformation across critical sectors impacting employee health, wealth, and work, today announced the appointment of Henri Cournand as Chief Financial Officer.

Cournand brings a distinguished background, with over 17 years of experience as a Cigna executive and, most recently, as Senior Vice President and CFO at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City. During his tenure there, he also served as CEO of Cobalt Ventures, a strategic Limited Partner of SemperVirens. His extensive experience in financial leadership and strategic growth will be invaluable as SemperVirens continues to expand its impact across the healthcare ecosystem.

In his role as CFO of SemperVirens, Cournand will focus on several key initiatives, including implementing enhanced best practices across the firm's financial operations, leading the SV Healthcare Executive Advisory group and identifying new strategic partners for the firm.

Additionally, he will collaborate closely with portfolio companies in the healthcare and benefits sectors via the SemperSystemTM to unlock ecosystem value and drive revenue growth.

"Henri's deep financial acumen and leadership experience make him an outstanding addition to our team," said Stephan Roche, CEO at SemperVirens. "His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to scale our investments in the next generation of companies transforming healthcare and work towards our mission of reshaping the worlds of health, wealth, and work."

About SemperVirens:

SemperVirens is a specialized venture capital firm launched in 2018 investing in tech startups reshaping the worlds of health, wealth and work at the intersection of the relationship between an employer and its employees. We have a unique value creation model that helps our portfolio companies drive revenue growth via our proprietary network of employers, strategic distribution partners, CHRO advisors, and investors. SemperVirens has over $300 million AUM, and a portfolio of 65 companies. For more information, visit .

SOURCE SemperVirens Venture Capital