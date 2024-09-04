Ellianos Coffee Signs Four-Store Deal In Tampa, Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKE CITY, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ellianos Coffee , a drive-thru specialty coffee brand based in the Southeast, has announced a significant expansion into the Tampa Bay area with a new four-store development agreement. The agreement will bring four new Ellianos Coffee locations to the Tampa metropolitan area, further solidifying the brand's presence in the Sunshine State. This expansion comes at a time of unprecedented growth for Ellianos, which currently operates 54 stores and has seen remarkable progress throughout 2024.

The expansion into Tampa follows Ellianos' successful growth in other parts of Florida. The company has already expanded into Orlando and other areas of Central Florida, with room for continuous growth in the next few years. Ellianos has also been strengthening its brand reputation in the Jacksonville area, where it operates eight stores.

Ellianos Coffee has distinguished itself in the competitive drive-thru coffee industry by offering a Southern twist on traditional coffee shop fare. The brand's menu boasts many rich and flavorful items, including their Signature Creations like the Caffe Dolce Latte and the iced Tuscany Toffee Latte. One of their standout offerings is the popular Southern grit bowls, which have become a customer favorite and exemplify the brand's Southern roots.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos Coffee was founded in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart with the mission to serve Italian Quality at America's Pace®. In its over 20-year history, Ellianos has grown to 54 stores and has over 170 more in some stage of development. In 2024, the Franchise Business Review (FBR) named Ellianos a Top Franchise and also named Ellianos a 2023 Top Food Franchise. In its 2024 Franchise 500® list, Entrepreneur magazine recognized Ellianos among the nation's top franchises. To learn more about Ellianos Coffee franchising opportunities, please visit

.

