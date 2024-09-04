Latvia Reiterates Support On Albania's Accession To EU

(MENAFN- IANS) Riga, Sep 4 (IANS) Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics has expressed his support for Albania's accession to the European Union (EU) during a meeting here with Albanian President Bajram Begaj who is on a two-day visit to the Baltic country.

The two leaders focused on bilateral relations, economic exchange, and cooperation on and during the meeting on Tuesday, according to the office of the Latvian President, Xinhua news agency reported.

Latvian Prime Evika Silina, who also met with Begaj, echoed Rinkevics' support for Albania on its path to EU accession.

She highlighted the developing relations between the two countries, as well as the potential to expand cooperation on ICT, tourism and trade.

Begaj said that Latvia has been an inspiration for Albania on its path to membership in the EU.