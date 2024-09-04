Sri Lanka’S Samitha Dulan Kodithuwakku Wins Silver At Paralympics
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's Samitha Dulan Kodithuwakku won the Silver medal in the Men's F64 Javelin at the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Kodithuwakku set a new World Record in the (F44) classification.
India's Sumit Antil won the Gold medal with a throw of 70.59m.
In May, Kodituwakku established a new world record in the Men's F-44 Javelin Throw at the 2024 Para Athletics World Championships.
The Sri Lankan set the new record at the championships held at the Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium in Japan. (Colombo Gazette)
