Sri Lanka’S Samitha Dulan Kodithuwakku Wins Silver At Paralympics

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's Samitha Dulan Kodithuwakku won the Silver medal in the Men's F64 Javelin at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Kodithuwakku set a new World Record in the (F44) classification.

India's Sumit Antil won the medal with a throw of 70.59m.

In May, Kodituwakku established a new world record in the Men's F-44 Javelin Throw at the 2024 Para Athletics World Championships.

The Sri Lankan set the new record at the championships held at the Kobe Universiade Memorial in Japan. (Colombo Gazette)