Kuehn Law Encourages FBMS, IP, AFBI, And CNDA Investors To Contact Law Firm

First

Bancshares,

(N YSE: FBMS )

First Bancshares, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Rensant Corporation for 1.00 share of Rensant common stock for each share of First Bancshares common stock.

International Paper Company

(N YSE: IP )

International Paper Company has agreed to merge with DS Smith Plc. According to the terms of the proposed deal, International Paper will issue 0.1286 of its shares for every DS Smith share, leading to International Paper shareholders owning approximately 66.3% of the combined company.

Affinity Bank

(NASDAQ: AFBI )

Affinity Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Affinity Bancshares, Inc.

has entered into a definitive agreement with Atlanta Postal Credit Union. This transaction is arranged as a purchase and assumption agreement, in which Atlanta Postal will acquire nearly all of Affinity Bank's assets and take on almost all of its liabilities on an all-cash deal.

Concord Acquisition Corp II

(NYSE American: CNDA)

Concord Acquisition Corp II has agreed to merge with Events. Following the completion of the proposed transaction, the existing shareholders of Events will retain majority ownership of the combined company.

