Technological Advancements In Printing Technologies Driving Global Sustainable Label Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Sustainable Label Poised for Robust Growth with Paper Labels Leading the Charge: Expected to Reach USD 2.37 Billion by 2034. Growing environmental awareness drives demand for sustainable labels, with consumers willing to pay more for eco-friendly options. Innovations include mono-materials and lineless labels, though issues like "greenwashing" persist. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sustainable label industry is set for significant expansion, driven by a growing preference for eco-friendly solutions and technological advancements in manufacturing. In 2024, the market for sustainable labels is projected to reach USD 1,558.3 million, with a promising CAGR of 4.3% expected through 2034. By the end of the forecast period, the industry is anticipated to achieve a substantial valuation of USD 2,374 million.

The sustainable labels market is growing at a faster pace and some segments are worth more than others. In recent years, paper labels observed an increase in demand, and are predicted to hold the majority of the value share over the forecast period. The technology and devices used in production are upgraded with the rising demand for labels. Additionally, good tear stability and easy application are prompting segments such as pressure-sensitive labels.

Printing technologies such as flexography ensure long-lasting ink and easy printing, and are projected to remain lucrative at a steady rate during the forecast period. Additionally, due to the admirable print quality of developing technologies, including linerless labels , and environmental factors, the digital segment of the sustainable labels market is predicted to progress at a prolific rate during the projected period. Core Concepts in the Sustainable Labels Industry

Growth Trajectory : The global sustainable label industry is on a positive trajectory with a projected CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Market Value : In 2023, the industry was valued at USD 1,488.4 million, with expectations to reach USD 2,374 million by the end of 2034.

Regional Leader : South Asia is set to lead the growth with the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Key Players : Prominent manufacturers in this sector include CCL Industries Inc., Sato Holdings Corporation, and Zebra Technologies Corp. Expanding Retail Sector is Supplementing the demand for Sustainable Labels The organized retail sector is experiencing a healthy evolution in developing economies and is expected to advance rapidly. Consumers are interested in buying products from supermarkets and retail stores. Changing lifestyles coupled with rising per capita disposable income are estimated to fuel the growth of the retail market.

The global sustainable labels market demand is driven by the organized retail sector. Rising demand for packaged perishable products such as meat, poultry, and seafood is anticipated to increase the sales of sustainable labels during the forecast period. The expansion in this industry has stimulated several allied sectors such as labelling. Manufacturers are also offering advanced labelling solutions to brand owners, which ultimately contributes to the growth of the sustainable labels market. Due to the perishable properties of the merchandise, retail companies use labels to monitor their longevity. In addition to that, labels are useful for inventory tracking in the retail industry directly boosting the demand for smart labels . Key Takeaways from Global Sustainable Label Market

Paper is the most preferred material in the sustainable labels market. Growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions is seen as increasing the market for paper and recycled plastic as a packaging material for manufacturing eco-friendly labels. The paper segment is estimated to hold around 90% of the market share further expanding at a 4.6% growth rate during the assessment period.

The pressure-sensitive label is expected to capture about 50% of the market share expanding at a 3.2% growth rate by 2034 end. Pressure-sensitive labels are driven by their material efficiency and convenience. The rising regulatory pressure and consumer preferences are likely to boost the demand for sustainable pressure-sensitive labels.

Food & beverages is one of the prominent users of sustainable labels owing to the increasing demand for food & food products. The food and beverages segment is anticipated to hold around 1/3rd of the market share by the end of 2034 with a forecasted CAGR of 3.5%. Asia Pacific is expected to account for around 45% of the global market value share by 2034 and is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to growth in industrialization and awareness about environmental conservation and sustainable living towards a quality life. The region has a high penetration of paper-based labels and is projected to clock a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.





“The increased environmental concern is the major reason for the expansion of the sustainable labels market. Technological advancements in printing technologies are also the key factor to drive the global sustainable labels market. The development of sustainable labels is projected to create growth opportunities for the target market addressing the major sustainability concern in the food & beverage packaging industry.”- Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI). Global sustainable label industry by country from 2024 to 2034:

Country CAGR (2024-2034) Description USA 2.4 % Moderate growth driven by steady demand for eco-friendly products. Germany 2.1 % Slow but steady increase in sustainable labeling adoption. UK 2.5 % Slightly higher growth due to growing environmental regulations. Brazil 3.6 % Strong growth influenced by increasing environmental awareness. India 5.0 % Leading growth driven by rapid urbanization and sustainability initiatives. China 4.4 % Significant growth due to large-scale shifts towards sustainable practices. Japan 3.2 % Moderate growth with emphasis on innovative labeling solutions. GCC Countries 4.3 % Solid growth as the region focuses on eco-friendly packaging solutions.

This table highlights the varying growth rates across key countries and provides a brief description of the factors influencing each region's performance.

Rising Consumer Concerns towards Quality of Living Driving Market Growth

The benefit of eco-friendly labels is not only limited to influencing consumer buying behaviour but also the increasing consumer orientation towards sustainable and healthier living, which is driving the global sustainable labels market growth. Green marketing of green products has created a better understanding and importance of green products, which are easily identifiable by green labels in the minds of consumers.

The green labels on products have changed the psychology of the consumer towards the quality of life. This psychology, thinking, and consumer buying behaviour towards the purchase of sustainable and eco-friendly products have pushed product manufacturers and label manufacturers to produce green and eco-friendly products.

Markets such as food & beverages, clothing, healthcare, etc. are not only shifting towards the manufacturing of eco-friendly products but also towards the manufacturing of an eco-friendly label over the product, which can highlight the nature of the product.

The increase in the production of sustainable products along with the increase in consumer orientation towards a healthier quality of life are estimated to boost the global eco-friendly labels market growth.

Global Sustainable Label Market Landscape

CCL Industries Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, The Label Maker Ltd, Berkshire Labels, Crown Labels Mfg Co Ltd, Multi-Color Corporation, JK Label, Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. K, Weber Packaging Solutions, Sato Holdings Corporation, Elevate Packaging, Inc, Labels Plus, Zebra Technologies Corp., HERMA Labels, Hally Labels are some of the noticeable players in the market. The tier 1 players in the market hold 10 – 15% of the overall sustainable label market.

Global Sustainable Label Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for sustainable label, analysing historical demand from 2019–2023 and forecast statistics for 2024–2034. The study reveals market growth projections based on material (plastic (semi-gloss/matte paper, vellum paper, direct thermal label paper, and others) and paper), label type (pressure-sensitive labels (PSL), shrink labels, stretch labels, wet glue labels, and others (in-mold, pre-gummed, etc.), printing technology (flexography, digital, gravure, screen, and offset), and end use (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, homecare clothing & apparel chemicals, automobiles, and other consumer goods), across seven regions.

Key Segments of Sustainable Label Industry

By Material:

In terms of material, the industry is divided into up to plastic and paper. Paper is further divided as semi-gloss/matte paper, vellum paper, direct thermal label paper, and others.

By Label Type:

In terms of label type, the industry is segregated into pressure-sensitive labels (PSL), shrink labels, stretch labels, wet glue labels, and others (in-mold, pre-gummed, etc.).

By Printing Technology:

In terms of printing technology, the industry is segregated into flexography, digital, gravure, screen, and offset.

By End-use:

The industry is classified by end use industries as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, homecare clothing & apparel chemicals, automobiles, and other consumer goods.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, East Asia, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.

Die globale nachhaltige Etikettenindustrie steht vor einer erheblichen Expansion, angetrieben durch eine wachsende Präferenz für umweltfreundliche Lösungen und technologische Fortschritte in der Herstellung. Im Jahr 2024 wird der Markt für nachhaltige Labels voraussichtlich 1.558,3 Mio. USD erreichen, wobei bis 2034 eine vielversprechende CAGR von 4,3 % erwartet wird. Es wird erwartet, dass die Branche bis zum Ende des Prognosezeitraums eine erhebliche Bewertung von 2.374 Mio. USD erreichen wird.

Der Markt für nachhaltige Etiketten wächst schneller und einige Segmente sind mehr wert als andere. In den letzten Jahren haben Papieretiketten einen Anstieg der Nachfrage beobachtet und es wird prognostiziert, dass sie im Prognosezeitraum den Großteil des Wertanteils halten werden. Die Technologie und die Geräte, die in der Produktion eingesetzt werden, werden mit der steigenden Nachfrage nach Etiketten aufgerüstet. Darüber hinaus führen die gute Reißstabilität und die einfache Anwendung zu Segmenten wie Haftetiketten.

Drucktechnologien wie der Flexodruck sorgen für langlebige Tinte und einfachen Druck und werden voraussichtlich im Prognosezeitraum stetig lukrativ bleiben. Darüber hinaus wird aufgrund der bewundernswerten Druckqualität der sich entwickelnden Technologien, einschließlich Linerless-Etiketten, und Umweltfaktoren prognostiziert, dass sich das digitale Segment des Marktes für nachhaltige Etiketten im prognostizierten Zeitraum stark weiterentwickeln wird.

Kernkonzepte der nachhaltigen Etikettenindustrie

· Wachstumskurs : Die globale nachhaltige Etikettenindustrie befindet sich mit einer prognostizierten CAGR von 4,3 % von 2024 bis 2034 auf einem positiven Kurs.

· Marktwert : Im Jahr 2023 wurde die Branche auf 1.488,4 Mio. USD geschätzt, und es wird erwartet, dass sie bis Ende 2034 2.374 Mio. USD erreichen wird.

· Regionaler Marktführer : Südasien wird das Wachstum mit der höchsten CAGR von 4,9 % im Prognosezeitraum anführen.

· Hauptakteure : Zu den prominenten Herstellern in diesem Sektor gehören CCL Industries Inc., Sato Holdings Corporation und Zebra Technologies Corp.

Der expandierende Einzelhandel ergänzt die Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Etiketten

Der organisierte Einzelhandel erlebt in den Entwicklungsländern eine gesunde Entwicklung und es wird erwartet, dass er sich schnell weiterentwickeln wird. Die Verbraucher interessieren sich für den Kauf von Produkten in Supermärkten und Einzelhandelsgeschäften. Es wird geschätzt, dass sich ändernde Lebensstile in Verbindung mit einem steigenden verfügbaren Pro-Kopf-Einkommen das Wachstum des Einzelhandelsmarktes ankurbeln werden.

Die globale Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Etiketten wird durch den organisierten Einzelhandel angetrieben. Es wird erwartet, dass die steigende Nachfrage nach verpackten verderblichen Produkten wie Fleisch, Geflügel und Meeresfrüchten den Verkauf nachhaltiger Etiketten im Prognosezeitraum steigern wird. Die Expansion in dieser Branche hat mehrere verwandte Sektoren, wie z. B. die Etikettierung, stimuliert. Die Hersteller bieten Markeninhabern auch fortschrittliche Etikettierungslösungen an, was letztendlich zum Wachstum des Marktes für nachhaltige Etiketten beiträgt. Aufgrund der verderblichen Eigenschaften der Ware verwenden Einzelhandelsunternehmen Etiketten, um deren Langlebigkeit zu überwachen. Darüber hinaus sind Etiketten nützlich für die Bestandsverfolgung im Einzelhandel und kurbeln die Nachfrage nach intelligenten Etiketten direkt an.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem globalen Markt für nachhaltige Etiketten

· Papier ist das am meisten bevorzugte Material auf dem Markt für nachhaltige Etiketten. Die wachsende Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Verpackungslösungen wird als Wachstum des Marktes für Papier und recycelten Kunststoff als Verpackungsmaterial für die Herstellung umweltfreundlicher Etiketten angesehen. Es wird geschätzt, dass das Papiersegment rund 90 % des Marktanteils halten wird und im Bewertungszeitraum mit einer Wachstumsrate von 4,6 % weiter expandiert.

· Es wird erwartet, dass das selbstklebende Etikett etwa 50 % des Marktanteils erobern und bis Ende 2034 mit einer Wachstumsrate von 3,2 % wachsen wird. Selbstklebende Etiketten zeichnen sich durch ihre Materialeffizienz und ihren Komfort aus. Der steigende regulatorische Druck und die Verbraucherpräferenzen dürften die Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen selbstklebenden Etiketten ankurbeln.

· Food & Beverages ist aufgrund der steigenden Nachfrage nach Lebensmitteln und Lebensmitteln einer der prominentesten Anwender von nachhaltigen Labels. Es wird erwartet, dass das Lebensmittel- und Getränkesegment bis Ende 2034 mit einer prognostizierten CAGR von 3,5 % rund 1/3 des Marktanteils halten wird.

· Es wird erwartet, dass der asiatisch-pazifische Raum bis 2034 rund 45 % des Weltmarktwerts ausmachen wird und im Prognosezeitraum aufgrund der zunehmenden Industrialisierung und des Bewusstseins für Umweltschutz und nachhaltiges Leben für ein qualitativ hochwertiges Leben ein erhebliches Wachstum verzeichnen wird. Die Region weist eine hohe Durchdringung mit papierbasierten Etiketten auf und wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich eine CAGR von 5,3 % erzielen.

"Die zunehmende Umweltbesorgnis ist der Hauptgrund für die Expansion des Marktes für nachhaltige Etiketten. Technologische Fortschritte in der Drucktechnologie sind auch der Schlüsselfaktor, um den globalen Markt für nachhaltige Etiketten voranzutreiben. Die Entwicklung nachhaltiger Etiketten wird voraussichtlich Wachstumschancen für den Zielmarkt schaffen, die sich mit dem großen Nachhaltigkeitsproblem in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeverpackungsindustrie befassen." - Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Globale nachhaltige Etikettenindustrie nach Ländern von 2024 bis 2034:

Land CAGR (2024-2034) Beschreibung USA 2.4 % Moderates Wachstum aufgrund der stetigen Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Produkten. Deutschland 2.1 % Langsame, aber stetige Zunahme der Einführung nachhaltiger Kennzeichnungen. Vereinigtes Königreich 2.5 % Leicht höheres Wachstum aufgrund wachsender Umweltauflagen. Brazilien 3.6 % Starkes Wachstum geprägt durch steigendes Umweltbewusstsein. Indien 5.0 % Führendes Wachstum, angetrieben durch schnelle Urbanisierung und Nachhaltigkeitsinitiativen. China 4.4 % Signifikantes Wachstum aufgrund des groß angelegten Wandels hin zu nachhaltigen Praktiken. Japan 3.2 % Moderates Wachstum mit Schwerpunkt auf innovativen Etikettierlösungen. GCC-Länder 4.3 % Solides Wachstum, da sich die Region auf umweltfreundliche Verpackungslösungen konzentriert.

Diese Tabelle zeigt die unterschiedlichen Wachstumsraten in den wichtigsten Ländern und bietet eine kurze Beschreibung der Faktoren, die die Leistung der einzelnen Regionen beeinflussen.

Zunehmende Bedenken der Verbraucher hinsichtlich der Lebensqualität treiben das Marktwachstum voran

Der Nutzen umweltfreundlicher Labels beschränkt sich nicht nur auf die Beeinflussung des Kaufverhaltens der Verbraucher, sondern auch auf die zunehmende Orientierung der Verbraucher an einem nachhaltigen und gesünderen Leben, die das Wachstum des globalen Marktes für nachhaltige Labels vorantreibt. Die umweltfreundliche Vermarktung von grünen Produkten hat zu einem besseren Verständnis und einer besseren Bedeutung von grünen Produkten geführt, die in den Köpfen der Verbraucher leicht an grünen Labels zu erkennen sind.

Die grünen Labels auf Produkten haben die Psychologie des Verbrauchers in Bezug auf die Lebensqualität verändert. Diese Psychologie, das Denken und das Kaufverhalten der Verbraucher in Bezug auf den Kauf nachhaltiger und umweltfreundlicher Produkte haben Produkthersteller und Etikettenhersteller dazu veranlasst, grüne und umweltfreundliche Produkte herzustellen.

Märkte wie Lebensmittel und Getränke, Bekleidung, Gesundheitswesen usw. verlagern sich nicht nur in Richtung der Herstellung umweltfreundlicher Produkte, sondern auch hin zur Herstellung eines umweltfreundlichen Labels über dem Produkt, das die Art des Produkts hervorheben kann.

Es wird geschätzt, dass die Zunahme der Produktion nachh

altiger Produkte zusammen mit der zunehmenden Verbraucherorientierung für eine gesündere Lebensqualität das Wachstum des globalen Marktes für umweltfreundliche Etiketten ankurbeln wird.

Globale Marktlandschaft für nachhaltige Etiketten

CCL Industries Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, The Label Maker Ltd, Berkshire Labels, Crown Labels Mfg Co Ltd, Multi-Color Corporation, JK Label, Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. K, Weber Packaging Solutions, Sato Holdings Corporation, Elevate Packaging, Inc, Labels Plus, Zebra Technologies Corp., HERMA Labels, Hally Labels sind einige der bemerkenswerten Akteure auf dem Markt. Die Tier-1-Akteure auf dem Markt halten 10 – 15 % des gesamten Marktes für nachhaltige Etiketten.

Globaler Marktbericht für nachhaltige Etiketten

Future Market Insights bietet in seinem neuen Bericht eine unvoreingenommene Analyse des globalen Marktes für nachhaltige Etiketten, indem es die historische Nachfrage von 2019 bis 2023 und die Prognosestatistiken für 2024 bis 2034 analysiert. Die Studie zeigt Marktwachstumsprognosen basierend auf Material (Kunststoff (seidenmattes/mattes Papier, Pergamentpapier, Thermodirektetikettenpapier und andere) und Papier), Etikettentyp (Haftetiketten (PSL), Schrumpfetiketten, Stretchetiketten, Nassleimetiketten und andere (In-Mold, vorgummiert usw.), Drucktechnologie (Flexodruck, Digital, Tiefdruck, Siebdruck und Offset) und Endverwendung (Lebensmittel und Getränke, Pharmazeutika, Kosmetik und Körperpflege). B. Homecare Bekleidung und Bekleidungschemikalien, Automobile und andere Konsumgüter) in sieben Regionen.

Schlüsselsegmente der nachhaltigen Etikettenindustrie

Nach Material:

In Bezug auf das Material wird die Industrie in bis hin zu Kunststoff und Papier unterteilt. Papier wird weiter unterteilt in seidenmattes/mattes Papier, Pergamentpapier, Thermodirektetikettenpapier und andere.

Nach Etikettentyp:

In Bezug auf die Etikettenart wird die Branche in Haftetiketten (PSL), Schrumpfetiketten, Stretchetiketten, Nassleimetiketten und andere (In-Mold, vorgummiert usw.) unterteilt.

Nach Drucktechnologie:

In Bezug auf die Drucktechnologie ist die Branche in Flexodruck, Digital, Tiefdruck, Siebdruck und Offset unterteilt.

Nach Endverwendung:

Die Branche wird nach Endverbraucherbranchen wie Lebensmittel und Getränke, Pharmazeutika, Kosmetik und Körperpflege, Haushaltskleidung und Bekleidungschemikalien, Automobile und andere Konsumgüter klassifiziert.

Nach Region:

Wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, Südasiens, Ostasiens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas (MEA) wurden in dem Bericht behandelt.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

