Vitero Tiles onboards Janhvi Kapoor as Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 03 September 2024: Vitero Tiles, a leading brand in the Indian tile industry and a part of the renowned Aparna Enterprises Ltd, announces Bollywood star icon Janhvi Kapoor as its brand ambassador. This strategic partnership is a part of company’s long-term vision to enhance brand visibility, connect with a wider audience and establish itself as the top tile brand in the country. Vitero Tiles’ brand ethos of style, elegance, and modernity perfectly aligns with the ambassador's vibrant and contemporary image.



Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Ashwin Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Enterprises Ltd, said, "We are excited to welcome Janhvi Kapoor to the Vitero family. Her dynamic persona and eye for style perfectly complement the brand’s vision of redefining interiors with contemporary and high-quality tiles. This association further elevates the journey of Vitero towards being the top brand in the Indian tile market. Vitero has a significant market share in the Southern markets across retail & B2B formats and recently we made significant investment in JV manufacturing at Morbi which gives us access to the Northern Western and Eastern markets. Vitero Tiles will continue to strengthen its position and continue its growth trajectory in the highly competitive tile industry. Vitero as a tile manufacturer is committed to provide innovative surfaces, modern designs and superior quality tiles to meet and exceed the expectations of the modern Indian consumer.



About Aparna Enterprises Ltd:

Aparna Enterprises Limited (AEL) is a part of the highly successful Aparna Group. Founded in the year 1990, AEL operates through a range of businesses in building-material products, such as RMC (ready-mix concrete), uPVC windows and doors, Floor and Wall tiles, Aluminium window and door systems and Exterior Facades, Cold Roll form products (Steel reinforcements for uPVC windows and doors, Cable trays, False ceiling channels) and Elegant Bath spaces and Kitchens. Associated with several landmark projects for over 30 years, AEL is renowned for setting benchmarks in technology, research, design, and quality. Today, AEL is an acknowledged leader in providing specifiers, contractors, and stakeholders with a range of high-quality products manufactured to the highest standards. AEL can meet any specification criteria while ensuring full compliance with all protocols.







MENAFN04092024005232011781ID1108635932