Nevis Brands Reports Announces The Launch Of Major(TM) Gummies For Oregon

Major Gummies - Oregon - From Nevis Brands

The Company has completed production of 4 flavors of Major(TM) Gummies for Oregon. Major(TM) gummies follow product offering of 2 oz shots and 6.7 oz drinks.

Nevis Brands (OTCQB:NEVIF)

- John Kueber, CEOSEATTLE, WA, USA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nevis Brands Inc (CSE: NEVI) (OTCQB: NEVIF) ("Nevis" or the "Company") a leading provider of cannabis beverages brands, today reported expansion of the Major(TM) brand from beverages to gummies in Oregon.Major Gummies are offered in 100mg“slabs” perforated into 10mg squares. Major(TM) Gummies will be delivered in the flavors of Orange Mango, Grape, Blue Raspberry and Fruit Punch.“We are pleased to continue the expansion of Major(TM) in Oregon and offer a full portfolio of drinks, shots and now gummies,” said John Kueber, CEO.“Our gummies in Oregon offer a unique product format that appeals to the heavy cannabis user and we look forward to delivering these products across all of our current Oregon retailers.”Kueber continued:“We now have a full portfolio of Major(TM) products that include gummies, 2oz shots, and 6.7 oz drinks in a variety of flavors. By introducing a full portfolio we have the ability to increase order size with retailers and further develop the Major(TM) brand with consumers. While the Oregon market is mature and competitive, we are pleased with the progress we have made this year with our shots and beverages and will continue to expand our market footprint with gummies”Nevis' licensee for Major(TM) in Oregon has completed an initial round of production and initial sales will begin in the second week of September. Oregon gummies revenues will have an impact on Q4 results.About Nevis BrandsNevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Ohio, Missouri with agreements to expand to Michigan and Mississippi. Led by our flagship brand MajorTM ( ) Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.Nevis Brands Inc. is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol“NEVI,” OTCQB“NEVIF” and Frankfurt Stock Exchange symbol under the symbol“8DZ”CONTACT INFORMATION:Investor Relations - Attention John Kueber...Tel: 425-380-2151NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Cautionary Statement Regarding“Forward-Looking” Information Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as“expects”,“intends”,“is expected”,“potential”,“suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading“Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's Form 2A, available at for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

