Azerbaijan, UAE Celebrate 32Nd Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations

Fatima Latifova
On September 4, an event was held to mark the 32nd anniversary
of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic
of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE),
Azernews reports, citing Azertag.
The national anthems of Azerbaijan and the UAE were played at
the beginning of the event.
The UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mohammed Al Bloushi, who spoke
next, stated that diplomatic relations between our countries were
established on September 1, 1992: "Since then, we have witnessed
numerous achievements, developments, and successes in bilateral
relations under the leadership of both countries."
Referring to the significance of the Strategic Partnership
Memorandum signed between the two countries, the ambassador
emphasized that the friendship and brotherhood between the UAE and
Azerbaijan are developing on a solid foundation thanks to the
political will of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
The ambassador also highlighted that significant projects in
Azerbaijan are being implemented by the UAE's major companies,
"Masdar" and ADNOC. He added:“We take pride in our joint efforts
through COP29 to address the global issue of climate change. The
UAE supports Azerbaijan with all its experience. We congratulate
Azerbaijan on hosting this important international event.”
Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadyarov stated that diplomatic
relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UAE are based
on deep and enduring partnership rooted in mutual respect.
He mentioned that Azerbaijan is committed to deepening its
relations with the UAE. According to the deputy minister, UAE
President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Azerbaijan
earlier this year had a significant impact on our bilateral
relations.
“One of the most promising areas of cooperation between
Azerbaijan and the UAE is the alternative energy sector. Azerbaijan
is committed to diversifying its energy complex and reducing carbon
emissions. By combining our resources, exchanging expertise, and
investing in innovative technologies, we will contribute to a more
sustainable future not only for our countries but for the entire
world,” Mammadyarov emphasized.
Recalling that Azerbaijan has started large-scale reconstruction
work in its liberated territories, the deputy minister said:
“Azerbaijan's multi-billion-dollar investment aims to create the
necessary conditions for the safe and dignified return of former
internally displaced persons to their lands. The international
community's voice can play a crucial role in mobilizing more
support for Azerbaijan's rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts,
particularly its humanitarian mine clearance initiatives. In this
regard, we highly appreciate the invaluable support provided by the
UAE during this challenging period. This support is not only about
mine clearance but also about restoring hope and creating
conditions for the safe return of displaced persons to their
homes.”
At the end of the event, a video dedicated to the relations
between Azerbaijan and the UAE was shown.
