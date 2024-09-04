Azerbaijan, UAE Celebrate 32Nd Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

On September 4, an event was held to mark the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and the UAE were played at the beginning of the event.

The UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mohammed Al Bloushi, who spoke next, stated that diplomatic relations between our countries were established on September 1, 1992: "Since then, we have witnessed numerous achievements, developments, and successes in bilateral relations under the leadership of both countries."

Referring to the significance of the Strategic Partnership Memorandum signed between the two countries, the ambassador emphasized that the friendship and brotherhood between the UAE and Azerbaijan are developing on a solid foundation thanks to the political will of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The ambassador also highlighted that significant projects in Azerbaijan are being implemented by the UAE's major companies, "Masdar" and ADNOC. He added:“We take pride in our joint efforts through COP29 to address the global issue of climate change. The UAE supports Azerbaijan with all its experience. We congratulate Azerbaijan on hosting this important international event.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadyarov stated that diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UAE are based on deep and enduring partnership rooted in mutual respect.

He mentioned that Azerbaijan is committed to deepening its relations with the UAE. According to the deputy minister, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Azerbaijan earlier this year had a significant impact on our bilateral relations.

“One of the most promising areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE is the alternative energy sector. Azerbaijan is committed to diversifying its energy complex and reducing carbon emissions. By combining our resources, exchanging expertise, and investing in innovative technologies, we will contribute to a more sustainable future not only for our countries but for the entire world,” Mammadyarov emphasized.

Recalling that Azerbaijan has started large-scale reconstruction work in its liberated territories, the deputy minister said: “Azerbaijan's multi-billion-dollar investment aims to create the necessary conditions for the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their lands. The international community's voice can play a crucial role in mobilizing more support for Azerbaijan's rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts, particularly its humanitarian mine clearance initiatives. In this regard, we highly appreciate the invaluable support provided by the UAE during this challenging period. This support is not only about mine clearance but also about restoring hope and creating conditions for the safe return of displaced persons to their homes.”

At the end of the event, a video dedicated to the relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE was shown.