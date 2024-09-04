Doceree Receives HIPAA Certification Reinforces Commitment To Patient Privacy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Becomes the first and only healthcare programmatic to be HIPAA certified

Doceree, the world's first global of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging, is proud to announce its achievement of HIPAA certification. This milestone underscores Doceree's unwavering commitment to safeguarding patient data privacy and enhancing trust within the healthcare marketing ecosystem.

As the first healthcare programmatic platform in the US to earn HIPAA certification, Doceree sets a new standard for data privacy and compliance in the industry. This certification ensures that healthcare marketers who work with Doceree can confidently leverage data while adhering to the highest standards of privacy and security. The certification affirms that Doceree's patented technology meets or exceeds the rigorous requirements set by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), protecting sensitive health information from unauthorized access or breaches.

In today's healthcare marketing landscape, leveraging clinical data, especially patient data, has become essential for creating more targeted and effective campaigns. This is particularly true in point-of-care marketing, where precisely targeting

HCPs with relevant messages within their clinical workflow, often through real-time HCP- patient context can significantly enhance campaign outcomes. However, this reliance on data comes with significant challenges regarding its data security and privacy. Patient data is highly sensitive, and any breach can have severe consequences, including identity theft, compromised care, loss of trust, and legal repercussions.

Marketers must hence, prioritize patient data privacy, ensuring that successful marketing campaigns are not run at the expense of data privacy. Therefore, partnering with HIPAA-certified partners and platforms should be an essential consideration for pharma marketers, ensuring compliance while effectively reaching their target audience.

HIPAA provides a robust framework for safeguarding patient data, offering clear guidelines that marketing organizations must follow. Doceree has embraced this framework, earning HIPAA certification and reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for healthcare marketers. With this certification, Doceree ensures that all programmatic & Point of care campaigns are executed in compliance with stringent regulations, prioritizing patient confidentiality and adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

Harshit Jain MD, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree, said,

"Today, when patient data has become an important part of marketing campaign, pharma marketers must check and ensure that their partners are HIPAA certified to protect patient privacy and maintain the integrity of their marketing efforts. Achieving HIPAA compliance is a significant milestone for Doceree and a testament to our commitment to patient privacy."

"As the first and only HIPAA-certified healthcare programmatic platform, we are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of data privacy. This certification not only distinguishes us in the industry but also provides our partners with the assurance that they can engage in healthcare marketing with the utmost confidence and integrity," he adds .

As Doceree expands its global footprint and enhances its offerings, the platform's HIPAA certification will play a crucial role in fostering secure and effective collaborations between healthcare marketers and HCPs, ultimately driving better health outcomes.

About Doceree

Leading the way in making HCP-patient conversations richer and more meaningful through patented, responsive technology, Doceree addresses both current and emerging challenges for healthcare and life sciences organizations in HCP-patient engagement, particularly where digital and technological advancements play a crucial role. We leverage our patented technology to ensure that HCP-patient conversations and interactions are more meaningful, richer, and outcome-oriented. Learn more:



