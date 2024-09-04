India reports 3 ICG members missing after emergency landing of rescue helicopter

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) reported that three of its members are currently missing following an emergency landing of a rescue helicopter in the Arabian Sea. The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was dispatched late Monday night to evacuate an crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela, which was located off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat state. The mission was part of a critical operation to assist a vessel in distress.



According to the official statement from the ICG, the helicopter encountered difficulties and was forced to make a hard emergency landing before ditching into the sea. Despite the challenging circumstances, one crew member was successfully recovered. However, the search for the remaining three individuals who were on board the helicopter continues.



In response to the incident, the Coast Guard has mobilized significant resources for the rescue operation. Four ships and two aircraft have been deployed to assist in the search and recovery efforts. These resources are working around the clock to locate and retrieve the missing personnel.



The situation remains dire as the search operation proceeds. The Coast Guard is fully committed to finding the missing crew members and is utilizing all available means to resolve this critical situation as quickly and effectively as possible.

