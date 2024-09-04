SEMI Officially Unveils SEMICON® India 2024: The World's Premier Semiconductor Event Set To Debut In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SEMI, the global apex body representing the and design and chain, is proud to announce SEMICON India 2024, the first-ever Indian edition of the globally celebrated event. In collaboration with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), of Electronics and IT (MeitY), Digital India, and Messe München India this landmark event will take place from September 11-13, 2024 at the India Exposition Mart Ltd. (IEML) in Greater Noida. The event promises to deliver key insights into innovations and trends driving the semiconductor industry, focusing on smart manufacturing, supply chain management, sustainability, and workforce development. Registration is now open and to register, visit SEMICON India 2024.



As the Indian semiconductor industry advances, it is set to play a crucial role in the global industry's growth, projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030. At this critical juncture, SEMICON India 2024 will bring together the industry's top minds and leaders to propel India's semiconductor growth story. With robust support from the MeitY, ISM and Government of India, the event will underscore India's growing capabilities in this semiconductor industry. State government representatives from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu will outline their strategies for expanding the semiconductor and display ecosystems. They will present progressive, industry-friendly policies designed to attract significant investments and foster growth.



"SEMI is thrilled to bring the collective power and expertise of our member companies from around the world to SEMICON India for the first time. The event marks a key milestone in our efforts to accelerate the growth of the semiconductor industry in this dynamic market following our historical success hosting annual SEMICONs in our seven other regions. India has long been a hub for semiconductor design, but with recent investments, its evolving role in global technology and the right policies, we are witnessing a significant shift. The Indian semiconductor market, projected to exceed $100 billion and generate over 600,000 jobs by 2030, is poised for tremendous growth. This event will be a catalyst, helping to unlock the market's potential and drive India's ambitions in the semiconductor space," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO.



Themed Shaping the Semiconductor Future, the maiden event is designed to accelerate technological progress in the semiconductor and electronics sectors while highlighting India's strategic efforts to strengthen its ecosystem. Building on India's decades of expertise in semiconductor design, where it contributes 20 percent of the global integrated circuit (IC) design workforce with over 125,000 professionals, expanding into semiconductor manufacturing would significantly enhance the country's position in the global semiconductor value chain. As the largest gathering of its kind in Southeast Asia, SEMICON India 2024 will feature over 250 exhibitors and 650+ booths from across the global semiconductor supply chain. Co-located with electronica India and productronica India, it will provide the region's most comprehensive platform for showcasing the latest advancements in semiconductor and electronics technologies.



Opening Ceremony and Keynote Program

The Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, will inaugurate SEMICON India and the accompanying exhibition on September 11, 2024. The opening ceremony will feature keynotes by prominent industry leaders from SEMI, NXP, Foxconn, PSMC, Renesas, Tata Electronics, and CG Power. The ceremony will be followed by keynote sessions themed around smart manufacturing, supply chain management, sustainability, and workforce development:



.The keynote session on Wednesday, September 11 will feature the theme Creating a Vibrant Semiconductor Manufacturing Ecosystem in India and a roundtable discussion themed Academia Perspectives on "Opportunity India."

.The session on Thursday, September 12 themed Global Market, Local Execution – The Benefits of Cross-Regional Partnerships will conclude with a roundtable looking at Perspectives on Lessons Learned from Greenfield Projects in Other Regions.

.In addition to government officials, company representatives from Applied Materials, Cadence, CG Power, KLA, Lam Research, Micron, NXP, Renesas, TATA Electronics, Tokyo Electron, and many other industry leaders will participate.



For more details, please visit and connect with SEMI India on LinkedIn and X (#SEMICONIndia).



SEMICON India Sponsors

.Platinum: Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research, SiLT, Tata Electronics, and?Tokyo Electron (TEL)

.Gold:?KAS Technologies and Western Digital

.Silver: DISCO



Company :-PRHUB

User :- Santhosh Jochim

Email :...

Phone :-08022483008

Url :-