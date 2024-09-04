Applied Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:





Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 3:45 p.m. ET in New York, NY

2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Presentation on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 10:20 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



Live webcasts for the events will be accessible on the Events page under the Investor Relations section of the Applied Therapeutics website at . A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company's lead drug candidate, govorestat, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency, and PMM2-CDG. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of Diabetic retinopathy.

