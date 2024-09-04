ROYBI Announces Roots In Northwest Arkansas Aiming To Transform Education Across The U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITES STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move that bridges the coasts with innovation, ROYBI INC , the trailblazer in AI-driven educational technology, is thrilled to announce the opening of its Northwest Arkansas office in the Ledger in Bentonville, Arkansas. This strategic expansion complements the company's San Jose, California headquarters by extending its West Coast operation to new opportunities across the central U.S.Northwest Arkansas is a hub for creativity and collaboration. The expansion will aid ROYBI 's continued innovation as the company is ready to drive growth and energize local educational and tech communities."Northwest Arkansas is an economic powerhouse and home to educational reform, with a strong tech landscape. With this expansion, we're lighting up our map across the country," said Elnaz Sarraf, Founder, and CEO of ROYBI. "This expansion isn't just a new location; it's a strategic opportunity to engage America's Heartland with a home base for creativity and tech-driven education solutions."ROYBI was initially introduced to the lively community of Northwest Arkansas through its participation in the first cohort of the Multicultural Business Xcelerator (MBX). This initiative was led by Winrock International and funded by the Walton Family Foundation and the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation. MBX was crucial in highlighting the region's dynamic business environment and its dedication to promoting diversity and innovation in education and technology.Northwest Arkansas is the ideal location for writing ROYBI's next chapter. The community is known for fostering innovation and will support ROYBI as it launches new projects, forges community ties, and introduces groundbreaking educational products into homes and schools.As part of our expansion into Bentonville, ROYBI will actively seek creative technology professionals passionate about making a difference in education. By joining the team, individuals will have the opportunity to shape the future of learning and work on cutting-edge educational technology solutions.Over the next few months, ROYBI will be introducing a series of interactive workshops, engaging tech demos, and informative community events in the new Bentonville office. "We're not just opening doors in Bentonville-we're opening possibilities. Get ready to see education and innovation come alive in ways you've never imagined!" Sarraf added.For an exclusive look at our new space or to learn more about partnership opportunities, please contact:About ROYBIROYBI is an award-winning leader in educational technology, known for its pioneering products like the ROYBI Robot and the interactive RoybiVerse platform. With a passion for AI and personalized learning, ROYBI is dedicated to transforming how children learn, making education a thrilling adventure across the globe.

