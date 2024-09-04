The Sage Group Expands Team In China With A New Life Sciences Dealmaking Partnership With Cenponts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sage has been advising its global bioscience clients for 30 years

Jinlong Yue is a partner at Cenponts and leading the Sage initiative for China

Eric Zherui is a partner at Cenponts and leading the Sage initiative in China.

The Sage Group has announced a new commercial initiative to strengthen its global deal team in China through a new partnership with Shenzhen-based Cenponts.

- Dr. William MasonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sage Group today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Cenponts, based in Shenzhen, China and Paris, France. The partnership will enable Chinese companies to commercialise their assets in the West, with a USA/EU focus, and Western companies to partner with Chinese companies either for the purpose of asset licensing or divestment.China's vigorous healthcare and life science markets are increasingly attractive as venues for R&D and clinical development activities. This has been radically transformed by harmonization of regulatory standards for the conduct and data sharing of clinical studies across China, Europe and USA.China's financial exchange in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng (HKEX), is also now attracting considerable interest globally as a venue for corporate finance and IPOs with diverse sources of finance, and leading the Asian market in this regard.Established in 2015, Cenponts is a boutique investment bank based in China and Europe with a global perspective. It is dedicated to cross-border financing and strategic partnerships in the field of healthcare and well-being. The team members are located in major cities worldwide, including Paris, Berlin, Basel, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu. Additionally, the company has established strategic partnerships in the United States to connect global resources. The core businesses of Cenponts include equity financing, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), license transactions, and business consulting, etcThe Sage Group was founded in 2004 and has offices in US, Europe, Japan, Israel, India and now China. Sage has worked with a number of Chinese companies in recent years, and in 2023 announced a large deal between their Chinese client working in infectious disease, Zhimeng Biopharma, and GSK, focused on a cure for Hepatitis B.“We are delighted to work with the talented bioscience resource offered by Cenponts and this partnership will enable us to expand our service offering to this important economic region” said Dr. Bill Mason, Executive Director of The Sage Group.“Cenponts' experienced team will work with Sage's clients in North America and Europe to provide access to major corporate pharma and medtech entities in China.”Jinlong Yue, Partner of Cenponts commented“I am pleased for Cenponts to form this relationship with The Sage Group and to assist them in providing to our Chinese clients unparalleled deal making access to global markets with a focus on US and Europe.”About The Sage Group Inc.The Sage Group Inc. ( ) has provided strategic transaction services to bioscience companies for 30 years. It is a leader in advisory services to health care companies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device, regenerative medicine, biotechnology and life science fields. Sage currently maintains offices in USA, Europe, Israel, China, India and Japan. Since its founding in 1994, The Sage Group has served more than 300 clients in the US, Europe and Asia, and completed numerous transactions including divestitures, alliances, acquisitions and financings with values ranging from $5 million to $500 million. The establishment of operations in Europe, India, Japan and China, has allowed its clients to reach out beyond their own regions and capture the potential of the global healthcare market.The Sage Group is an organization of experienced and successful executives who are committed to the service of the very vital and dynamic health care industry and its investors.The range of services offered includes:.Strategic alliances and licensing/partnering in and out.M&A, divestment, buy- and sell- side.Global product and technology acquisition searches.Strategic assessment and planning.Due diligence, technology and molecule assessment, valuationThe Sage Group's Principals, each an Executive Director, have been Founders, Chairmen, Presidents, CEO's and COO's of a number of emerging health care companies. These Principals also have held senior level management positions in large multi-national organizations. In addition to their management backgrounds, The Sage Group's Principals also have extensive experience in providing professional management consulting services to healthcare industry clients. All these experiences are being applied by The Sage Group to assist our clients.The Sage Group can be contacted at any of the offices shown below:EU Corporate OfficeDr. Bill MasonExecutive DirectorSage Healthcare Ltd.The Stockyard, Creake RoadSyderstone PE31 8SG UKPhone: +44 7785 950134...US Corporate OfficeMr. Wayne PambianchiExecutive DirectorThe Sage Group Inc.24 E. Main Street, Unit 5365Clinton, NJ 08809 USAPhone: +1 908 2306170...About CenpontsEstablished in 2015, Cenponts is a boutique investment bank based in China and Europe with a global perspective. It is dedicated to cross-border financing and strategic partnerships in the field of healthcare and well-being. The team members are located in major cities worldwide, including Paris, Berlin, Basel, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu. The core businesses of Cenponts include equity financing, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), license transactions, and business consulting.The Cenponts team have a strong cross-border cultural background and extensive professional transactional experience, with a deep knowledge of the healthcare industry in China. Cenponts has gained rich cross-border deal experience with Chinese groups with >600m$ track record of deals closed.ContactEU Corporate OfficeDr. YUE JinlongPartnerCenponts Europe SAS60 Avenue Charles de Gaulle,92200 Neuilly sur Seine, FrancePhone: +33 650780928...China Corporate OfficeDr. WU ZheruiExecutive DirectorCenponts (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd.Qianhai Xiangbin BuildingQianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation Zone,Shenzhen 51800 ChinaPhone: +86 18825248512...

