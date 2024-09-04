President Zelensky On Russian Night Attack:“Terror Must Be Stopped”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the Russian missile attack on Lviv and Kryvyi Rih, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that terror must be stopped.

As reported by Ukrinform, he announced this on .

"Russian missiles against our cities and people. The strike on Lviv killed 5 people, including a 14-year-old girl. My condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims. More than 30 people were injured. Ordinary residential buildings, schools, and medical facilities in the city were damaged," the President wrote.

As Zelensky emphasized, five people were injured, homes and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

"Our emergency services are on site, doing everything necessary to eliminate the aftermath of the attack. All the injured are receiving the required assistance," the head of state said.

Strike on: death toll increases to seven, including three children

Zelensky emphasized: "Every one of our partners around the world who helps Ukraine with air defense is a true defender of life. Anyone who convinces partners to provide Ukraine with more long-range capabilities, enabling us to respond justly to terror, is working to prevent such Russian terrorist strikes on Ukrainian cities. Terror must be stopped."

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will keep part of the Kursk region under its control as part of the plan to win the war.