Baku To Host Monin Cup Azerbaijan 2024 Qualifying Round
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The qualifying round of the Monin Cup Azerbaijan 2024 bartender
championship will be held at the Bilgah Beach Hotel on September
7-8, Azernews reports.
The national director of the project and director of Art-kofe
MMC Anar Guliyev siad that the winner will represent the country in
the final of the prestigious international competition for
professional bartenders in Bourges (France) in December this
year.
The finalists of Monin Cup Azerbaijan 2024 have passed the
preliminary selection and will take part in the two-day
competition, presenting signature cocktails that will be evaluated
by a professional jury.
"Our competition helps representatives of the bar industry to
show their talent and creativity and also increases the prestige of
the bartender profession. Each participant must show creativity and
present an original cocktail to the jury. We have been holding such
tournaments since 2013 and have sent dozens of bartenders to
international competitions and master classes. The championship
among bartenders is a competition among mixologists. Mixology is
the art or skill of preparing mixed drinks, in particular
cocktails, aimed at enhancing and balancing different flavors. This
requires knowledge of how different ingredients interact when mixed
and what aromas they create together. Mixology master classes are
always held during the tournament," said Anar Guliyev
The Monin Cup has been held in Azerbaijan since 2013. The winner
will represent the country in the final of the Monin Cup 2024 in
France. The motto of the current championship is "Simplicity is
beauty".
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN04092024000195011045ID1108634670
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.