Baku To Host Monin Cup Azerbaijan 2024 Qualifying Round

MENAFN

The qualifying round of the Monin Cup Azerbaijan 2024 bartender championship will be held at the Bilgah Beach Hotel on September 7-8, Azernews reports.

The national director of the project and director of Art-kofe MMC Anar Guliyev siad that the winner will represent the country in the final of the prestigious international competition for professional bartenders in Bourges (France) in December this year.

The finalists of Monin Cup Azerbaijan 2024 have passed the preliminary selection and will take part in the two-day competition, presenting signature cocktails that will be evaluated by a professional jury.

"Our competition helps representatives of the bar industry to show their talent and creativity and also increases the prestige of the bartender profession. Each participant must show creativity and present an original cocktail to the jury. We have been holding such tournaments since 2013 and have sent dozens of bartenders to international competitions and master classes. The championship among bartenders is a competition among mixologists. Mixology is the art or skill of preparing mixed drinks, in particular cocktails, aimed at enhancing and balancing different flavors. This requires knowledge of how different ingredients interact when mixed and what aromas they create together. Mixology master classes are always held during the tournament," said Anar Guliyev

The Monin Cup has been held in Azerbaijan since 2013. The winner will represent the country in the final of the Monin Cup 2024 in France. The motto of the current championship is "Simplicity is beauty".

