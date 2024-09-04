عربي


Digital Transformation To Enhance Government Efficiency And Environmental Impact

9/4/2024 5:17:55 AM

Digital transformation is not only streamlining procedures but also improving the delivery of government services, according to Vladanka Andreyeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the "Paperless Government: Environmental Impact of Digitalization and Innovation" event in Baku, part of the "29 Climate Talks: Road to COP29" program, Andreyeva highlighted the environmental benefits of going paperless.

"Reducing paper use is crucial for conserving forests and cutting greenhouse gas emissions," Andreyeva explained.

"Switching to a paperless government in Azerbaijan could save countless trees and significantly reduce carbon emissions. This shift not only minimizes waste but also fosters a culture of responsible consumption," she added.

With COP29 just 67 days away, Andreyeva noted that global attention will be on Baku.

"Azerbaijan's hosting of this prestigious event underscores its commitment to climate initiatives and its desire to make a significant impact on the global stage," she concluded.

AzerNews

