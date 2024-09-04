Digital Transformation To Enhance Government Efficiency And Environmental Impact
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Digital transformation is not only streamlining procedures but
also improving the delivery of government services, according to
Vladanka Andreyeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
Speaking at the "Paperless Government: Environmental Impact of
Digitalization and Innovation" event in Baku, part of the "29
Climate Talks: Road to COP29" program, Andreyeva highlighted the
environmental benefits of going paperless.
"Reducing paper use is crucial for conserving forests and
cutting greenhouse gas emissions," Andreyeva explained.
"Switching to a paperless government in Azerbaijan could save
countless trees and significantly reduce carbon emissions. This
shift not only minimizes waste but also fosters a culture of
responsible consumption," she added.
With COP29 just 67 days away, Andreyeva noted that global
attention will be on Baku.
"Azerbaijan's hosting of this prestigious event underscores its
commitment to climate initiatives and its desire to make a
significant impact on the global stage," she concluded.
MENAFN04092024000195011045ID1108634667
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.