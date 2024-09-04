Iraq Supports Egypt Over Philadelphi Corridor

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned on Wednesday the Israeli occupation's statement regarding attempts to control over the Philadelphi Corridor, affirming Baghdad's support for Egypt's stance.

The Israeli occupation's statement aimed to obstruct the efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza strip, in order to continue the serious violations by Israeli forces against the Palestinians, the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry reaffirmed its stance and support for Egypt against these false allegations, and rejected the Israeli aggression's attempt to mislead the international community by spreading allegations about the border area between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, which could lead to further regional escalation.

The ministry also called for intensive regional and international efforts to reah an immediate end to the ongoing war on Gaza by. (end)

