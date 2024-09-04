عربي


The Mysterious Death Of Actor Gaurav Tiwari Who Talked To Ghosts

9/4/2024 5:00:18 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Paranormal expert Gaurav Tiwari, who investigated over 6,000 haunted locations, died at the age of 31. While the Police ruled it a suicide, many believe that spirits took his life.

AsiaNet News

