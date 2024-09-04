JEOL: New CROSS SECTION POLISHERTM IB-19540CP / IB-19550CCP Released

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

JEOL Ltd. (TOKYO:6951)(President and CEO: Izumi Oi) announces the release of the New CROSS SECTION POLISHERTM IB-19540CP / COOLING CROSS SECTION POLISHERTM IB-19550CCP for Electron Microscopes on September 4, 2024.

CROSS SECTION POLISHERTM(CP)is widely utilized in the fields of electronic parts, ceramics, life science, metal, battery, and polymer. The mechanical high-quality uniform cross section can be easily prepared for complex materials and fragile specimens.

With a sales record of over 2,000 units since its launch in 2003, the CP has been an essential tool for pre-treatment.

The IB-19540CP / IB-19550CCP have been advanced with enhanced user-friendliness. Incorporation of the new GUI and IoT (Internet of Things) further improves ease of use and enables remote control and milling process monitoring by PC. High throughput ion source and high throughput cooling system enable preparation of a smooth cross section rapidly with less damages.

Main features

1. New GUI and Internet of Things (IoT)

Incorporation of a new GUI makes the operation steps easy to understand.

Easy setup is possible by following the flowchart on the control panel.

Preset functions are available for saving and recalling process conditions tailored to specific applications or specimen types.

Connecting to LAN provides remote access and control through a web browser to the CP.

Monitoring and adjusting the milling process over multiple CPs is possible.

2. High throughput ion source

High throughput ion source is equipped as a standard. The ion current density has been improved by optimizing the ion-source electrode and increasing the accelerating voltage. The standard cross section milling rate is now 1,200 μm/h* and it will help reduce the time required for processing.

*Milling of 1 h, Si equivalent, Edge distance: 100 μm

3. High throughput cooling system

The high throughput cooling system and the new GUI enable automatic operation from cooling to return to room temperature. Thus, the waiting time has been reduced and it helps shorten the time required for work.

It is possible to vacuum around the liquid nitrogen tank from the CP side to maintain cooling retention time and specimen cooling temperature.

Annual Unit Sales Target

180 units/year

JEOL Ltd.

3-1-2, Musashino, Akishima, Tokyo, 196-8558, Japan

Izumi Oi, President & CEO

(Stock code: 6951, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)



