Techies Kill Colleague By Pushing Him Into Pool At Birthday Bash, Try To Pass It Off As Accidental Drowning

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic twist of fate, a seemingly vibrant birthday celebration spiraled into a nightmare on the outskirts of Hyderabad city. Ghatkesar have arrested four individuals, including three IT professionals, for killing their colleague during a birthday party at a farmhouse. The harrowing incident occurred on Tuesday.

According to police reports, the victim, Gajambikal Ajay Teja, a 24-year-old IT specialist, was pushed into the farmhouse's pool by the primary suspects, Ranjith Reddy and Sai Kumar. The accused, who were very well aware that Teja couldn't swim, tried to pass it off as accidental drowning.



Preliminary probe reveals that Reddy and Kumar had professional grievances against Teja, which likely fueled their intentions to kill him. Srikanth, the manager of the IT firm, has also been taken into custody for violating excise regulations by serving liquor without the requisite permit. The rules stipulate that any private gathering involving more than six bottles of alcohol must obtain formal approval, a regulation blatantly disregarded by the party's organizers.

Furthermore, Venkatesh, the owner of the farmhouse, faces charges for neglecting to implement essential safety measures around the pool, adding another layer of negligence to this tragic saga.

A police officer recounted the grim sequence of events, "Srikanth planned the party for his employees to celebrate his birthday and reward his team for the successful completion of a project. The party was planned for Sept 1, and he informed everybody – men and women staff – about it on Aug 3 through a WhatsApp group."

Around 12:30 am on Monday, Ranjith and Sai took Teja outside, pushed him into the pool, and then rejoined the party.

"About an hour later, people noticed Teja was missing and started to look for him. They found him unconscious inside the pool. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead," police said.

Initially classified as a suspicious death, the case's nature swiftly shifted to murder following a thorough police investigation.

The accused, during their interrogation, admitted to their heinous act, revealing that their office-related disputes served as the catalyst for the crime.

“They had professional disagreements over trivial matters and exploited the party setting to execute their plans,” stated S. Saidulu, the station house officer for Ghatkesar, according to a report by the Times of India.

All four suspects are currently held in 14-day judicial remand as the investigation continues.