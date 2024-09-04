HUAWEI Appgallery Sponsors PUBG MOBILE Rising Stars Season 4 To Support Emerging E-Sports Players In Turkey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ISTANBUL, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

HUAWEI AppGallery this year sponsored MOBILE Rising Stars season 4, Turkey's biggest amateur esports tournament. Held annually, PUBG MOBILE Rising Stars's purpose is to identify and nurture new talent, as participants engage in battle on the PUBG Mobile e-sports platform. The Grand Finals concluded on 1 September.

AppGallery Sponsorship: Attracting Youth Talent to E-Sports

Team HADDINI BILBAO wins the PUBG MOBILE Rising Stars Grand Finals

AppGallery hopes to promote e-sports among young players, enabling them to pursue a meaningful e-sports career through exposure to professional teams and an offer of a monetary prize.

"E-sports are a growing phenomenon across younger generations of gamers, to the point that some of them prefer to watch others playing games, than playing those games themselves! As such, the E-sports essence of 'sharing fun, healthy competition with friends' deeply aligns with AppGallery's identity and commitment towards the gaming community," Jaime Gonzalo, VP Huawei Mobile Services Europe, said.

He added, "PUBG MOBILE Rising Stars has become a key event in the Turkish e-sports scene, where players can flaunt their skills in the exciting PUBG Mobile arena and gives them the opportunity to be noticed by professional teams. An attractive prize pool of 600,000 TRY is awarded across the tournament, offering support and a potential future career path to emerging talent."



The prize pool was distributed across the top 16 teams, the 'MVP' and 'WWCD', the top team from each match.

Grand Finals Highlights

The Grand Finals was a crucible of competition. From 31 August to 1 September, 16 teams competed to determine the Rising Stars champion. This phase was held at the ESA Espor Arena in Maslak over two offline days, to an onsite audience of over

1300 and 20,000 live viewers.

The team HADDINI BILBAO won this PUBG MOBILE Rising Stars Grand Finals by just 1 point after 12 closely-contested matches.

Tournament Recap

PUBG MOBILE Rising Stars Season 4 played a crucial role in discovering and supporting aspiring e-sports athletes. A reflection of the popularity and importance of this tournament, a whopping 5,000 teams participated in the First Round of the tournament. Held from 12 August to 19 August, this Qualification Period comprised three matches daily and a point-based system.

The Group Stage consisted of the top 32 teams from the first round and featured two groups with a six-day broadcast. Only 16 teams qualified for the Grand Finals – the final phase had a two-day broadcast.

Grand Finals - Team Standings:

1.

HADDINI BILBAO

2.

GALATASARAY AKADEMI

3.

XVIPER ESPORTS

4.

LOST ESPORTS

5.

K12 ESPORTS

6.

BLACK AKADEMI

7.

IDA AKADEMI

8.

UNDER STATE7 BHAVE

9.

TPES ESPORTS

10.

ZAZA ESPORTS

11.

6XESPORTS

12.

TOTEM ESPOR

13.

WATCH AND SEE

14.

XSLAY ESPORTS

15.

JUNIOR LIZARD RAZE

16.

BRX MUMIA AKADEMI

About HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS)

HUAWEI Mobile Services aims to provide a complete mobile experience to users globally. Services include AppGallery, Mobile Cloud, Browser, Assistant, Petal Ads and more.

