Al Muraikhi Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Palestine Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received yesterday a copy of the credentials of H E Fayez Majed Abu Al Rab as Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the State. of State for Foreign Affairs also received yesterday copies of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the State of Qatar H E Gonzalo Voto Bernales Gatica and Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the State of Qatar H E Andreas Nicolaides. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the Ambassadors success in carrying out their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance bilateral relations to closer cooperation in various fields.