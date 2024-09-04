AIP Releases List Of 7 More Candidates
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Engineer Abdul Rashid sheikh led Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Tuesday announced a fresh list of seven candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, approving the mandate for Nazir Ahmad Khan for Beerwah constituency.
According to the list, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer, AIP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) has recommended and approved the mandate of Parvez Jamal for Khanyar constituency, Adil Hussain for Central-Shaletang, Mehraj-ud-din for Budgam constituency, Lone Suhail for Khan Saheb, Faisal Fayaz for Chadoora, M. Akbar Rather for Pattan constituency and Nazir Ahmad Khan for Beerwah constituency.
Meanwhile, the party insiders at AIP said that the party has intensified its preparations for the electoral battle and that they are going to release the manifesto within the next couple of days, which will outline its key policies and objectives.
