Meghan Markle Not Going Back To Acting Again Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meghan Markle worked as an before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex. She made her name after playing Rachel Zane in Suits for seven seasons. Meghan left acting in 2018 when she got married into the British Royal Family.

Since“Megxit” - her stepping back from Royal duties, rumours surfaced about Meghan possibly returning to .

There have been reports that Harry and Meghan might be considering moving to a different home in Los Angeles. They have reportedly been looking at Malibu as a potential new location known for its scenic beauty and proximity to Los Angeles.

The couple currently lives in an expensive mansion in Montecito, but travelling to downtown Los Angeles can take up to three hours.

Malibu, on the other hand, is a popular area among many celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Cher and Charlize Theron.

Meghan Markle's interview

Meghan's 2022 Vanity Fair interview, however, pained a different picture. The interview was conducted soon after the Queen's death.

"I left Suits right after the 100th episode, in 2018. I didn't think I'd ever be in the entertainment industry again. But the entire culture has changed; streamers have changed things,” The Mirror quoted Meghan as saying.

According to Meghan, during the '90s, everyone would come together at the same time to watch a show. But, that does not happen in today's world .

"When I was doing Suits, that character, Rachel Zane, was in your living room with you while you were in your pyjamas eating Chinese takeout. That's how connected the experience felt then,” she said.

“But to create a cultural moment or conversation requires something different today. Podcasting has been really interesting in that way. It might be one of the only remaining forums where people are alone to listen. Where else do you have that opportunity?" Meghan added.