CM Shinde Hints At Maha Assembly Polls In November

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Chief Eknath Shinde has said that the election to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be held in November.

The Chief Minister said this on Tuesday night at a public function. This is the first time that CM Shinde, who will lead the MahaYuti alliance, has revealed the possible date. Interestingly, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday also said that the Assembly election process may conclude by the second week of November considering the completion of the tenure of the present Assembly (which is September 26, 2024).

The Chief Minister appealed to the party cadres and the members of the public gathered at the function held in the Chandivali constituency represented by Shiv Sena legislator Dilip Lande to support Lande and Shiv Sena and especially the MahaYuti in the coming election. He did not stop there and said, "There are elections in two months, in November. Therefore, we should stand firmly with Dilip Lande and support him for his victory with a huge majority."

The participants responded to CM Shinde's statement with a big applause saying that they will work hard for the victory of Shiv Sena and also of the MahaYuti.

CM Shinde's statement came days after the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar clearly said that the Assembly election will take place post-Diwali, slated for October end, and the first week of November.

The Chief Minister chose to indicate the poll schedule when the MahaYuti government is currently busy promoting a slew of welfare and development schemes, including the much ambitious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and the three alliance partners BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are quite keen to encash the response and thereby retain power weathering the anti-incumbency. Interestingly, the MahaYuti partners have yet to formally launch the seat-sharing negotiations but the state BJP chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule two days ago said that it would be done soon.

According to the MahaYuti insiders, BJP is eyeing about 150-160 seats leaving the balance 128 seats to Shiv Sena, NCP and like-minded parties for the 288-member Assembly.

The BJP has already launched poll preparations under the supervision of state in charge and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav. The party has decided to reach out to about one lakh booths across Maharashtra and strengthen the party machinery for not only BJP's victory but also for the alliance partners, including Shiv Sena and NCP.

CM Shinde recently held a meeting with the party's MPs, ministers, legislators and office-bearers and directed them to gear up poll preparations by increasing outreach with voters flagging off the state government's pro-development schemes. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP is currently engaged in taking out the Jansanman Yatra to promote Ladki Bahin and other schemes and also to focus on strengthening the party's network in the state.

On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, including Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and state Congress party chief Nana Patole have claimed that the seat-sharing won't be a problem as they are determined to approach the voters with a call to defeat the MahaYuti government in the coming Assembly election.

Pawar on Wednesday said that he would suggest the leaders from his party, Shiv Sena(UBT) and Congress sit between September 7 and 9 to discuss seat-sharing. He also added that he would recommend these leaders to invite the Left parties, including CPI(M), CPI and Peasants and Workers Party during the upcoming meetings. He said the MVA should complete the seat-sharing arrangement soon and kick-start the campaign.