Degree Deodorant Teams Up With Basketball Star Giannis Antetokounmpo To Launch Limited Edition Greek Freak Antiperspirant Deodorant

The world's #1 deodorant brand teams up with 2x MVP to create an antiperspirant so consumers can move like the Greek Freak

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024 -- Today, the world's #1 antiperspirant brand, Degree® Deodorant, unleashes a powerhouse collaboration with basketball superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo launching a limited-edition Degree Greek Freak Antiperspirant Deodorant.



Giannis Degree Greek Freak Antiperspirant Deodorant

Known for his exceptional versatility and ballhandling skills, Antetokounmpo is commonly referred to as the Greek Freak, and is empowering his fans to channel their inner Greek Freak with the confidence that this antiperspirant works as hard as they do. The deodorant provides 72-hour nonstop sweat and odor protection and is formulated with body heat activated capsules that work in sync with your body to release fragrance and freshness every time you move, so you can stay dry all day long – no reapplication needed.

Off the court, Giannis prides himself on being a fun-loving father and family man and has always had an affinity for sneaker culture, growing up sharing shoes with his brother to now having 4,000 sneakers of his own. Just as the colors chosen in his shoes carry significance, the colors in the bright, dynamic artwork on Degree Greek Freak were selected to match his confident lifestyle and playful personality.



"I've had a busy summer this year. Between playing with the national team and balancing all the excitement in my personal life at home, I need an antiperspirant with sweat and odor protection that holds up all day long," said Antetokounmpo, the 7x All-Star and World Champion. "That's why I was so excited to take my partnership with Degree to the next level and work with them on the package design for this deodorant. It lasts through warmups, the game, post-game press conferences, and then chasing my kids around when I get home. Degree lets me give all I've got, on and off the court. If you want to smell great and play great with no distractions, this deodorant is the way to go."

Degree and Giannis are launching the ultimate fan experience in celebration of Degree Greek Freak Antiperspirant Deodorant hosting sweepstakes on both Degree's Instagram and Tik Tok, with the grand prize winner receiving a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet Giannis in NYC. Fans can follow along from now until September 10 to enter the sweepstakes. To enter, fans must comment on Degree's Instagram sweepstakes post here or Tik Tok post here and use #DegreeGiannisSweepstakes.

"As the world's #1 antiperspirant brand, Degree is known for unbeatable sweat and odor protection," said Chief Growth Officer of US Deodorants at Unilever, Caroline Schweiger, "Our partnership with Giannis Antetokounmpo to launch limited-edition Greek Freak Antiperspirant Deodorant will embody a brand where strength, performance and confidence collide."



Giannis fans can move, sweat and go all out like the Greek Freak himself by purchasing the dry spray in the cool rush fragrance starting today at Walmart stores nationwide for $5.79. The Degree Deodorant's Greek Freak sticks ($4.99) and dry sprays will also be available at Kroger stores on Oct. 7. Learn more about Degree Deodorant here and follow along on social with #DegreeGiannisSweepstakes.

