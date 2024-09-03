Morocco’S Rise In Global Agricultural Trade

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Morocco has become a key player in global agriculture, ranking fourth in export growth. The nation has adapted innovative strategies and continuously adjusts to changing conditions.



Despite challenges like prolonged droughts and rising prices for fruits and vegetables, Morocco maintains a strong international presence.



According to East Frui , Moroccan exports have grown by 8% annually, positioning the country just behind Canada. Egypt leads with 12%, followed by Peru.



The growth in Morocco might have been greater if not for significant water shortages caused by rapid climate change in recent seasons.



Annually, Moroccan exports increase by around $600 million. This growth signifies resilience and strategic planning despite harsh climates.







In the past five years, Moroccan imports of fresh produce, especially into Asia, have significantly increased. The demographic and economic shifts in Asia provide fresh opportunities for Moroccan exports.



This potential led to a special session at the 2024 Asia Fruit Congress titled "New Supply Opportunities from Egypt and Morocco."



Morocco continues to influence the global agricultural stage, addressing climate challenges and maximizing available resources.



Exploring new markets, particularly in Asia, shows Morocco's commitment to diversifying its trade and enhancing climate resilience.

MENAFN03092024007421016031ID1108633038