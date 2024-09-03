Winstead Opens In Nashville

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 5 Leading Nashville Attorneys join the Firm

Winstead announces the establishment of a Nashville

office with the addition of 4 Nashville-based shareholders: lawyers Christopher Dunn

and Keith Randall , land use attorney Emily Lamb , and commercial litigator Jeremy Oliver . Joining them is associate Will Stout .

"Nashville is one of the country's hottest and most dynamic markets. We have worked with many of the region's most sophisticated owners and developers on large regional development projects. The timing is right to add a new office with Chris, Keith, Emily and Jeremy. We have tremendous momentum; this is just the beginning of our strategic growth in Nashville," said Jeff Matthews , Chairman & CEO of Winstead.

"Winstead is an outstanding firm with a tremendous reputation as a leader in the real estate sector. Their expertise and experience will add huge value for our clients, and the firm's culture is a perfect fit for us. We are excited to join this entrepreneurial firm and continue to grow our business," said Chris Dunn.

"The real estate and healthcare industries have contributed to the significant growth in the Greater Nashville business community throughout the last decade. Adding these outstanding lawyers and opening an office in Nashville just makes good business sense and allows us to meet a growing client demand," said Bob Burton,

Co-Chair of Winstead's Business & Transaction Department.

Chris Dunn will become Co-Chair of Winstead's Real Estate Industry Group , and Jeremy Oliver will be the Nashville Office Managing Shareholder.

