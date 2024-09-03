Simplify Your Life: At Your PACE September Is National PACE Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA,

Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Simplify Your Life: At Your PACE" is the theme of National PACE Month, which is held every year in September to raise awareness of the fast-growing and increasingly popular Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, PACE®.

PACE is an innovative model of care that allows seniors with long-term care needs to remain living in their own homes and communities for as long as possible and as independently as possible. PACE directly provides or coordinates all necessary care and services, simplifying each enrollee's access to care.



"Every family in the United States will face the challenge of caring for our elderly," said Shawn Bloom, president and CEO of the National PACE Association. "PACE is the solution that could work for many millions more people, and simplify their lives, if they had greater understanding of the PACE model and access to PACE in their states and cities."

The PACE model is centered around an interdisciplinary team of care providers working together to support participants enrolled in PACE. Working from a PACE center, they get to know each participant and what they value for their quality of life. The PACE model provides transportation to the PACE center, where social workers, recreation therapists, nurse aides and other care team members play key roles in building community.



"People typically enroll in PACE to meet a particular care need," Bloom said, "but when you hear PACE enrollees talk about the difference PACE has made in their lives, they often mention first their relationships and the joy they have found in being part of the PACE community."

PACE is a fast-growing model of care in the United States. Currently, there are 171 PACE organizations operating in 33 states and the District of Columbia and serving more than 77,000 enrollees.

The National PACE Association (NPA) works to advance the efforts of PACE programs, which coordinate and provide preventive, primary, acute and long-term care services so older individuals can continue living in the community. The PACE model of care is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families to be served in the community whenever possible. For more information, visit

