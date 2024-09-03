129 Killed in DRC Prison Chaos Amidst Escape Attempt

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday morning, Kinshasa was plunged into chaos by a tragic incident at Makala Prison, the largest in the Republic of Congo (DRC). The chaos left at least 129 people dead, confirmed by the interior minister.



At 2:00 AM, gunfire shattered the silence. Local residents heard shots for hours. Security rushed bodies away, revealing the tragedy's scale.



Interior Jacquemain Shabani shared grim details. Twenty-four people died from gunfire after ignoring warnings. Fifty-nine others suffered injuries and received medical care.



The jailbreak resulted in devastating human loss. Many were crushed or suffocated.







Reports of sexual assaults emerged amid the chaos. Victim identities remain undisclosed, and escapee numbers are unclear.



Government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya urged calm. He assured the public that the situation was "under control."



Justice Minister Constant Mutamba announce investigations. He vowed to punish those behind these "acts of sabotage."



Makala Prison suffers from severe overcrowding. Built for 1,500, it now holds 14,000 to 15,000 inmates.



Human rights groups have long criticized this issue. A similar incident in 2017 saw over 4,000 inmates escape.



Overcrowding increases violence risk and worsens humanitarian conditions. This tragedy highlights the urgent need for prison reform in Congo.



