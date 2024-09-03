Pashinyan's Nurturing Separatism - Serious Setbacks In Peace Process

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia have almost come
to a halt. Although the main cause of this is the incompetent
government of Armenia, the influence of separatist forces within
the country cannot be excluded. Some individuals believe in the
"existence" of the independence day of the fictitious state that
separatist elements tried to establish after Armenia's occupation
of Azerbaijani territories.
Led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, anti-Pashinyan protests
spread this belief, further dragging the country into a more
complex political crisis. The leader of the revanchist movement
called on Armenians to gather in front of the "representation" of
the former illegal separatist junta of Garabagh in Yerevan to
celebrate the mythical "independence day of Artsakh," thus
attempting to stir new discontent among the population.
Celebrating the independence day of the so-called "Artsakh"
undoubtedly escalates tensions in the region. Armenia's support for
such actions within the country, and turning a blind eye to
territorial claims on Azerbaijani lands under the guise of
democracy, is unacceptable.
It should be noted that one of the primary obstacles to signing
a peace treaty is Armenia's territorial claims over Azerbaijan,
which is reflected both in the country's constitution and in its
political agenda. The Armenian constitution even contains
references to territorial claims over Azerbaijan and Turkiye, and
one of Azerbaijan's rightful conditions for peace is the amendment
of this constitution. However, Armenia's delay in making
constitutional changes until 2027 and the continued illegal acts of
the so-called regime in Armenia hinder the peace process.
For trust in the peace process to develop, Armenia must abandon
these disloyal actions. Despite promises to open the Zangazur
corridor and ensure the security of transport and communication
routes, Armenia's support for separatism casts doubt on the
sincerity of such security assurances.
Nikol Pashinyan's inability to combat separatist forces
domestically, or his cooperation with them, along with his attempts
to appease the former opposition leaders to maintain power, pose
serious threats to the future security of Armenia and the South
Caucasus. Armenia's duplicitous policies complicate the peace
process and obstruct regional stability.
It can be concluded that Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan's
territorial integrity only in words. In reality, the country is
still striving to realize the fantasy of a "Greater Armenia" or
Miatsum. The delay in amending the constitution demonstrates that
Armenia's leadership is not genuinely interested in signing a
bilateral agreement for peace and establishing inter-state
relations with Azerbaijan.
Currently, Armenia is actively purchasing weapons and ammunition
from France and India. This clearly shows that militarization and
preparing for a potential new conflict with Azerbaijan remain
priorities in Armenia's state policy.
The revitalization of revanchists in Armenia and the Armenian
diaspora abroad, the rapid militarization of the country,
provocative actions by France and the U.S., and Pashinyan's refusal
to close the office of the separatist regime and amend the
constitution, all indicate that Yerevan is trapped in a
revenge-driven mindset. However, the Armenian government must
understand that this idea could lead Armenia to a great
catastrophe. If the government, despite the risks, chooses this
path, it must reveal its true intentions.
It is worth noting that the so-called "Republic of Artsakh" was
created on September 2, 1991, within the borders of the former
so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region and the adjacent
Shahumyan district. Later, Armenia occupied seven districts of
Azerbaijan (Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Lachin,
and Kalbajar) and annexed them to the so-called republic. The
regime, fully supported by Armenia, used these surrounding
districts as a buffer zone, a security belt. In September 2023, as
a result of anti-terror operations internally carried out by
Azerbaijan, the illegal regime that had existed for 32 years on
these lands was dismantled.
However, some of the steps taken by Armenia contributed to the
initiation of these anti-terror operations. Although Pashinyan
declared recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and
sovereignty during the quadrilateral meeting of the "European
Political Community" summit held in Prague in October 2022, the
following year, on September 2, he sent a congratulatory letter to
the regime on the anniversary of the declaration of independence of
the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh. On September 9, "presidential
elections" were held in the part of the Garabagh economic region.
Those events pushed Azerbaijan's patience to its limits, leading to
the anti-terror operations.
Based on these events, Armenia must understand that it should
refrain from provoking Azerbaijan. Baku will no longer tolerate
Armenian provocations or insinuations.
