Kuwait Deputy FM Meets With UK Development Min.
LONDON, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Tuesday with British Minister of State for Development Anneliese Dodds.
The meeting was on the sidelines of the 21st session of the Kuwaiti-British Joint Steering Group held in the British capital, London.
Upcoming bilateral cooperation on developmental and financial support for Palestine and Yemen and overall developmental and humanitarian fields were discussed during the meeting, in addition to issues of mutual interest. (end)
