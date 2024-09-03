Power And Energy Transition M&A Soars To $79 Billion In 1H24

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Deal markets hold despite headwinds from higher interest rates

and lower U.S. carbon compliance

credit pricing

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus Intelligence® Research (EIR), a subsidiary of Enverus, the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company that leverages generative AI across its solutions,

is releasing a summary of power and transition M&A for the first half of 2024.

EIR has tracked $79 billion in power asset and energy transition M&A through the first half of 2024 across 234 deals with a reported value putting M&A slightly ahead of 2023's pace of $74 billion in the first six months, although the count for deals with a disclosed value declined by 35%. Including those where no value was disclosed, there were 540 announced deals in 1H24 compared to 877 deals in the first half of 2023.

Recording nearly $80 billion through the first six months of 2024, plus an additional $26 billion so far in 3Q24, is a showing of strength for power and energy transition deal markets despite multiple challenges including macro-economic factors like sustained higher interest rates that have raised financing costs.

In other power markets, particularly generation and storage assets in North America and Europe, have been a primary driver of energy transition deal value with $32.5 billion transacted through the first half of 2024. Europe led all regions with $17.1 billion in generation deals followed by North America with $7.4 billion transacted. The heightened activity in Europe is driven by the continent's aggressive carbon reduction goals and efforts to pivot away from Russian natural gas. Within the U.S., ERCOT, MISO and PJM independent system operators have been a primary driver of deal activity in 2024. U.S. total load is forecast to grow 42% by 2050 from today driven by population growth, increased data center demand and electric vehicle adoption.

View Enverus' full announcement including extended commentary

Members of the media should use our new Request Media Interview option on the Enverus Newsroom page to schedule an interview with one of our expert analysts.

About Enverus Intelligence® Research

Enverus Intelligence® Research, Inc. (EIR) is a subsidiary of Enverus that publishes energy-sector research focused on the oil, natural gas, power and renewable industries. EIR publishes reports including asset and company valuations, resource assessments, technical evaluations and macro-economic forecasts; and helps make intelligent connections for energy industry participants, service companies and capital providers worldwide. EIR is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a foreign investment adviser. Enverus is the most trusted, energy-dedicated SaaS company, with a platform built to create value from generative AI, offering real-time access to analytics, insights and benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from our partnerships to 95% of U.S. energy producers, and more than 40,000 suppliers. Learn more at Enverus .

SOURCE Enverus