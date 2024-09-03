Saluting Our First Cohort Of Veterans At AMD

(MENAFN- 3BL) AMD welcomed our first cohort of veterans in late 2023 through the Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) Corporate Fellowship Program, strengthening our workforce and underlining our commitment to diversity and inclusion. Eighteen months after the start of the process, four veterans have joined AMD: Michael Nguyen (US Army), Jason Harris (US Navy), Ziwei Peng (US Army), and Matthew Hermann (US Air Force).

Veterans can face many challenges when transitioning to civilian life. Many have not interviewed for over a decade, and despite often extensive experience, translating this work not only on a resume but also in a civilian environment is a daunting task to undergo alone. The HOH Program , developed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, immerses transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers in the civilian workforce, creating economic opportunity by building their experience and increasing the possibility of a job in the industry.

As Jason Harris explained, “ Having done the same job since I was 18, it makes you nervous getting out of the military. Through HOH, you get to go and actually work at a company and see the corporate structure, which helps ease the transition.”

Through the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Skillbridge Program, HOH internships are provided in which transitioning military members, who are still paid by the DoD, can be placed with civilian companies. The networking, professional development, and hands-on learning at the core of the engagement enable the participants to build a foundation for their civilian careers: the 12-week placement involves four days a week of working and one day dedicated to development, including certification.

For the veterans in the first cohort, this has been a valuable experience. Ziwei Peng, Program Manager at AMD said:“HOH helps by getting to know the industry – how to apply, building network outside of the military. On top of managing overhead, they also hold candidates' hands through the entire internship with networking opportunities, skills workshops, speakers, resume, and interviewing training, and more.”

AMD is proud to support our veterans and bring their diverse experience into our workforce. AMD plans to continue this program in 2024.

Originally published in AMD 2023-24 Corporate Responsibility Report .