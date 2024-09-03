SEADRONIX Unveils NAVISS 2.0 True-AI Ship Monitoring And Navigation Solution At SMM 2024 In Hamburg

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadronix, a leading developer of AI and autonomous ship navigation solutions, announces the launch of its latest innovation, the NAVISS 2.0 True-AI Ship Navigation and Monitoring System, at the SMM 2024 Maritime Fair. This enhanced version represents a significant leap forward in maritime situational awareness and safety.

User interface image of NAVISS 2.0.

The NAVISS 2.0 system is an advanced AI-powered solution designed to deliver real-time, 360-degree situational awareness for ship captains and crews. By providing a comprehensive view of the vessel's surroundings without blind spots, NAVISS 2.0 ensures seamless and reliable monitoring, reducing the risks associated with human error-a leading cause of maritime accidents.

NAVISS 2.0 introduces several state-of-the-art features, including Seadronix's VADAR (VaDA AI Detection and Ranging) technology, which enhances situational awareness with an expanded bird's-eye aerial view and customizable view selection options. These features allow users to tailor the monitoring system to their specific needs, enabling more accurate and convenient real-time observation of the vessel's surroundings. The system actively detects vessels and other maritime objects that may pose collision risks, providing immediate voice alerts and intuitive on-screen pop-ups to help prevent accidents.

The launch of NAVISS 2.0 is a strategic response to the growing demand for AI-driven situational awareness solutions that enhance safety and support autonomous ship navigation. It also aligns with upcoming regulations, such as the IMO Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) Code.

SMM 2024, one of the world's largest maritime trade fairs, features over 2,200 companies from more than 120 countries. Seadronix is using this platform to accelerate its global expansion, showcasing NAVISS 2.0 alongside successful installations on a variety of vessels, including merchant ships, fishery management vessels, tugboats, wind turbine installation vessels (WTIV), and icebreakers. The company has also been actively collaborating with major shipping companies on trials of its AI navigation solutions.

Kyongsoo Noh, Seadronix's Chief Operating Officer, stated, "We are proud to lead the global maritime AI solutions market, recently securing a major contract with a key customer in Singapore. Launching our new AI ship navigation solution at the world's largest maritime exhibition is an exciting milestone for us. As a leader in the emerging field of autonomous ship navigation, we are eager to share our cutting-edge AI robotics technology and solutions with the world."

For more information about Seadronix and the NAVISS 2.0 system, visit the Seadronix booth at SMM 2024



