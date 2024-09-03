Island Enterprise Browser Makes Federal Debut At Billington Cybersecurity Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Island's Enterprise Browser enters to increase productivity, cybersecurity, and privacy for employee and contractor workforces

Island , the pioneer and category leader in enterprise browsers for the private sector, today announced its entry into the federal market at the Billington Cybersecurity Summit in Washington D.C. Island's flagship Enterprise Browser solution is now available to U.S. federal departments and agencies, and the contractors that support them.

The Island Enterprise Browser naturally embeds many of the core needs of mission support - mission partner environment (MPE) data sharing, last-mile security and control, IT and network controls, data protection, application access and advanced productivity features - into the smooth, familiar browser experience. The benefits are significant for Warfighters, civilians, contractors, and mission support alike, providing secure access and enhanced productivity via any device, location, and network, while significantly reducing software and operational costs.

As federal agencies undertake significant efforts to modernize their technology infrastructure and bolster security, the Island Enterprise Browser is built to protect users and sensitive data while reducing friction to improve user experience and boost productivity.

Specifically for DOD, Island enables work on government-furnished equipment (GFE) or bring-your-own-approved-device (BYOAD), and mission partner environment (MPE) data sharing, and seamlessly blends the applications that live on the DOD Information Network (DODIN) and in hybrid or public clouds. With Island, security extends everywhere it's needed without interfering with operations.

"We are thrilled to deliver the future of work to the federal market in support of departments and agencies across the U.S. government," said Scott Montgomery, VP of U.S. Federal for Island. "Island Enterprise Browser is built to enhance the user experience for greater productivity and the overall security posture of our users. Striking that balance is essential for government agencies, and we look forward to supporting their vital mission sets with all of the exciting capabilities Island has to offer."



"Our entry into the federal market represents a significant milestone in our vision to deliver a secure, seamless, and productive work experience for government agencies." said Mike Fey, Island co-founder and CEO. "As federal departments face increasing demands to modernize and secure their IT infrastructure, Island is uniquely positioned to empower them with the tools needed to protect sensitive data, enhance user experience, and support critical missions without compromising security."

Island at the 15th annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit



As an official sponsor, Island will participate across a host of activities at this year's Billington Cybersecurity Summit.





Island President Steve Tchejeyan will moderate a panel discussion titled, "Data Security: Building and Managing a Disaster Recovery Plan" at 10:35 AM ET on Wednesday, September 4th.

Island VP of U.S. Federal Scott Montgomery will moderate a panel discussion with Federal CIO/CISOs at 3:20 PM ET on Wednesday, September 4th.

Mr. Montgomery will moderate a panel discussion on the DOD's Digital Roadmap at 3:50 PM ET on Wednesday, September 4th.

Island Chief Customer Officer Bradon Rogers will participate in a panel discussion on Data Management at 11:45 AM ET on Thursday, September 5th.

Island co-founder and CEO Mike Fey will moderate a fireside chat with Juliane Gallina, the Deputy Director for Digital Innovation (DD/DI) at the Central Intelligence Agency, at 3:25 PM ET on Thursday, September 5th. Island will host booth #215 on the exhibition floor.

About Island

Island created the enterprise browser – embedding advanced security, IT and network controls, data protections and application access into the browsing experience users expect. Island is led by enterprise security and software technology veterans who are reimagining the future of work for the world's largest, most dynamic enterprises. Island is backed by top investors including Coatue Management, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts, Stripes, Cisco Investments, Georgian, Prysm and Canapi. Island is based in Dallas and can be reached at [email protected] or (866) 832-7114.

