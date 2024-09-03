2024 List Of Influential Women In Hospitality Announced By Questex’S Hotel Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex 's Hotel Management announces the seventh annual“Influential Women in Hospitality” list, honoring 25 innovative, leading women in the hotel industry.
The 2024 honorees were selected by the Hotel Management staff for their strong leadership and dedication to excellence in hospitality. This influential group's list of accomplishments is as long as it is impressive, and Hotel Management is proud to feature these talented, inspiring women.
Hotel Management's 2024 Influential Women in Hospitality are:
Adrienne Kautzman Andrews, Managing Director, JLL Capital Markets, Hotels & Hospitality
Marissa Ballan, Head of Development, Radisson Blu, Choice Hotels International
Dina Belon-Sayre, President, Staypineapple Hotels
Farah Bhayani, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, G6 Hospitality
Priya Chandnani, Senior Vice President, Sales, Revenue and Distribution Strategy, Sage Hospitality Group
Krishna Deva, CEO, Maya Hotels
Tiffany Leadbetter Donato, Chief Investment Officer, Marcus Hotels & Resorts
Garine Ferejian-Mayo, Chief Commercial Officer, Sonesta Hotels
Dawn Gallagher, President of Hospitality, Crescent Hotels & Resorts
Allison Handy, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Aimbridge Hospitality
Leanne Harwood, Senior Vice President, Managing Director, Luxury & Lifestyle Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts
Dana Jacobsohn, Chief Development Officer, North America Luxury Brands & Global Mixed-Use, Marriott International
Miranda Kitterlin-Lynch, Professor, Florida International University
Monica Melancon, Chief Human Resource Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Barbara Muckermann, Group CEO, Kempinski Hotels
Colleen O'Shea, Director, Development, Northeast Region, Hilton
Joelle Park, Chief Marketing Officer, BWH Hotels
Libby Sims Patrick, Founder and CEO, Sims Patrick Studio
Kelly Poling, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Brand Officer, Extended Stay America
Leticia Proctor, Executive Vice President, Donohoe Hospitality Services
Davonne Reaves, CEO and Founder, Vestrr
Susan Santiago, President, U.S. & Canada, Hyatt Hotels
Vanessa Stanley, Vice President, New Builds + Portfolio Strategies, PM Hotel Group
Melinda Griffith Wiles, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Concord Hospitality
Dina Winder, SVP, Asset Management, Highgate Hotels
“It is Hotel Management's honor to recognize and celebrate the 25 hospitality professionals who make up this year's 2024 Influential Women in Hospitality list,” said Jennifer Glatt, Hotel Management editor-in-chief and content director with Questex Hospitality.“These phenomenal women are developers and designers, collaborators, innovators, teachers and entrepreneurs reshaping and redefining the global hospitality industry. We are inspired by them and congratulate them on jobs exceedingly well done."
The 2024 Influential Women in Hospitality honorees are featured online and in the September issue of Hotel Management. Visit to learn more.
About Hotel Management, a Division of Questex Hospitality Group
Hotel Management media and events creates content for the hospitality ecosystem with one shared goal of operating hotels efficiently and profitably. Hotel Management is a leading B2B centralized source for the latest news, trends and analysis across the hospitality industry. Stay up to date on breaking news in global and local development, technology, investment, operations, food & beverage, design and more.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy- connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
