Optical Modulators Market To Reach USD 21.13 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Need For Data Centers And Cloud Services | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Optical modulators play a crucial role in modulating light waves for various applications, including telecommunications, defense, and industrial systems. Pune, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “ The Optical Modulators size was valued at USD 5.12 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 21.13 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.07% over the forecast period 2024-2032. ” The optical modulators market has been driven significantly by the increasing need for fast internet, data processing, and communication, as optical modulators allow for the effective management of large data volumes on fiber optic networks. The demand for high-tech optical modulators has increased significantly due to the rapid growth of 5G networks, which necessitate higher bandwidths and faster data transmission speeds. The drive towards 5G has been a major force in the market, leading to ongoing advancements in modulator technologies to satisfy the strict performance demands of these advanced networks. By the middle of 2024, significant advancements and widespread adoption of 5G technology have been observed in the United States. About 90% of the American population can currently access 5G networks, thanks to the rapid spread of services provided by leading carriers such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. When it comes to coverage area, T-Mobile's 5G network is the largest among them. There is a significant growth in the number of 5G users in the U.S., with around 150 million people currently accessing these services.





Fujitsu Ltd.

QuantaTech

QUBIG GmbH

Schafter + Kirchhoff GmbH

IBM Corp

Agiltron Inc

Cisco Systems Inc

Intel Corp

Gooch & Housego PLC

Jenoptik AG

Lumentum Holdings Inc

Inrad Optics, Inc.

Intel Corporatonm

IPG Photonics Corporation

iXBlue Inc

Jenoptik AG

Newport Corporation

MKS Instruments Inc

Thorlabs Inc

Brimrose Corporation of America

Conoptics, Inc.

Felles Photonic Instruments Limited

Sumitomo Corporation

Thorlabs, Inc. Viavi Solutions, Inc.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.12 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 21.13 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.07% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (Analog, Modulators, Amplitude Modulators, Phase Modulators, Liquid Crystal Modulators, Polarization Modulators, Others)

. By Application (Optical Communication, Fiber Optic Sensors, Space And Defense, Industrial Systems, Other) Key Drivers . Growing demand for high-speed communications.

. Developments in the telecommunications sector

"Insights into Market Segments: In-Depth Analysis Uncovers Strategic Opportunities for Growth"

By Type:

In 2023, phase modulators captured the largest market share of over 38% and occupied the market. This type of modulator affects the phase of an optical signal while its amplitude remains untouched, which is specifically required for fast data transportation. Phase modulators outperform other types in high precision and stability, qualities that fiber-optic networks demand. Both Lumentum and Thorlabs implement phase modulators in the creation of their optical network products, aimed at increasing the quality and effectiveness of optical data transportation. The expansion of the market by phase modulators is fueled by two factors, increased demand for bandwidth, and the expansion of the fiber-optic infrastructure.

By Application:

In 2023, the optical communication segment dominated the market with more than 41% market share, driven by higher data traffic, cloud services, and the introduction of 5G networks. Optical modulators are crucial for enhancing data transmission efficiency in fiber optic communication systems, which are pivotal for modern telecommunications. The increasing demand for faster data transfer and lower lag in data centers, telecommunications networks, and internet infrastructure is fueling the growth of this industry. Cisco Systems and Huawei Technologies use advanced optical modulators to improve the performance of their fiber optic communication devices, ensuring faster and more reliable data transmission.

“Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific dominated; North America shows significant growth.”

In 2023, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, accounting for more than 36% of the market share. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are leaders in the adoption of 5G technology, which is increasing the demand for optical modulators in the region. Moreover, the increase in the use of data and the growing number of data centers are further expanding market growth. Important companies in the region such as Fujitsu and Sumitomo Electric were reported, which work on the development of advanced technologies for optical modulators for different purposes – telecommunications, data centers, and fiber optic networks.

North America is expected to have the highest CAGR between 2024-2032, due to the region's state-of-the-art telecommunications infrastructure and the large amount of R&D spending. There are large technology firms present, and the rapid adoption of advanced communication technologies is driving market growth. Main companies in this region, such as Lumentum Holdings and Cisco Systems, are developing optical modulators for high-speed data transmission.

Recent Developments:



II-V Incorporated: The company presented the 400G coherent optical modulator in April 2024. With the development of optical communication systems, there is a growing need for greater capacity. The modulator is intended for long-haul and metro networks. It supports high data rates and ensures minimum signal degradation. Keysight Technologies: The programmable optical modulator with the integrated quad-core processor is the product of the company in February 2024. The device was designed for the testing and development of the new optical system generation. The optical systems researchers and engineers would appreciate the opportunities of this device for a variety of modulation schemes.

Key Takeaways:



Significant growth is expected in the Optical Modulators Market due to the growing need for high-speed data transmission and the development of optical technologies.

Analog and liquid crystal modulators are essential components, with the former experiencing the most rapid growth and the latter leading the market because of their wide range of applications.

Asia Pacific dominates the market share because of substantial investments and technological progress, while North America stays relevant thanks to its abundance of technology firms and research centers. The market is rapidly evolving with new product launches that aim to improve data transmission and enhance performance in different applications.

