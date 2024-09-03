Enrichly HR Introduces Enrichly Health Enabling Fully Personalized Health And Wellness Benefits Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michael Pires. Co-Founder & CEONEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The traditional employer group health insurance and healthcare access model is antiquated and expensive. With nearly 60% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck (Bankrate) and employee/family contributions to health insurance premiums increasing an average of 7+% each year over the past 10 years (KFF). The unfortunate reality is that most Americans are net losers in the health care game.Enrichly felt compelled to do something to help employers and employees find a better and more personalized path for the future. The company is introducing, Enrichly Health a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of physical, mental/emotional, and financial health and wellness tools and solutions designed for the American workforce and their families. Enrichly Health brings together highly curated digital health solutions including access to general and specialty healthcare professionals along with access to; sleep health specialists, lifestyle and functional health coaches, diagnostic imaging and testing centers/laboratories, discounted prescription medicines, health education and awareness programs, financial wellness tools, health care decision support and recommendation tools, and access to leading health advocates. Enrichly Health's embedded Life Events Spending Accounts (LESA) provide individuals with flexibility and the funds to not only access health and wellness solutions they want and need, but to save for non-medical emergencies that can disrupt their lives or the lives of their loved ones. Enrichly Health drives lower costs and eliminates the guesswork from the health care selection process to enable greater access to the truly tailored health and wellness solutions individuals want and need to live healthier, happier, and longer lives.“At Enrichly we believe employee benefits shouldn't stop at major medical and dental...with perhaps a few one-sized-fits-all ancillary benefits thrown in. A truly modern and amazing benefits program supports the totality of an employee's life. In other words, it provides access to solutions that support their physical, mental/emotional, and financial wellness needs and objectives. Employees deserve to be fully enriched by their benefits programs and experience; this is what we enable employers to deliver with Enrichly Health!” Michael Pires, Co-Founder and CEO.For most Americans, basic medical coverage is so expensive that they do not have money left to cover their out-of-pocket expenses or access the proactive healthcare solutions they need, so they delay or completely forego care. In most cases, the issue doesn't improve it gets worse. Enrichly empowers individuals to take control of their health care budgets, save money, and gain access to leading providers and solutions aligned to their unique needs and goals. Enrichly Health bundles start as low as $9 per month with no co-pays or costs for dependents and the platform is supported by some of the leading precision, and functional, healthcare experts in the world.“The mission for Enrichly Health is to enable flexibility and choice by reducing costs and providing easy-to-access, low/fixed-price, bundled solutions, that every employee across the country can benefit from. Our team works hard to source and curate the best-of-breed health and wellness solutions available in the marketplace today. Employees deserve better, with Enrichly Health employers can give them AMAZING.” Said PiresEnrichly Health has a waitlist and will be fully available to all U.S. employers and employees for their 2025 benefits effective date. To join the waitlist and reserve Enrichly Health for your organization visit

