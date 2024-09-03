Sultan Of Brunei's Lifestyle: Interesting Facts On Hassanal Bolkiah

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) PM Modi embarked on a visit to Brunei on the morning of September 3rd. This is the first visit of any Indian Prime to Brunei. The PM will meet the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, known for his luxurious lifestyle

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.