What Is Ovitrap? BBMP Implements THIS To Curb Dengue In Bengaluru

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The BBMP and Dept have launched a pilot program in Bengaluru's Gopalpur to combat dengue by installing 120 WHO-approved Ovitraps. These bio-devices attract and kill Aedes mosquito larvae. If successful, this initiative may be expanded statewide to reduce mosquito-borne diseases.

