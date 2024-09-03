عربي


What Is Ovitrap? BBMP Implements THIS To Curb Dengue In Bengaluru

9/3/2024 8:22:18 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The BBMP and health Dept have launched a pilot program in Bengaluru's Gopalpur to combat dengue by installing 120 WHO-approved Ovitraps. These bio-devices attract and kill Aedes mosquito larvae. If successful, this initiative may be expanded statewide to reduce mosquito-borne diseases.

