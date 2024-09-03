Woman Deputy Superintendent Of Police Manhandled, Hair Pulled In Skirmish In Tamil Nadu's Aruppukottai

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A woman Deputy Superintendent of (DSP) of Tamil Nadu Police was allegedly manhandled by some on Tuesday when she, with her team, was trying to stop the agitators from holding a road blockade .

The protesters were demanding immediate arrest of people who were reportedly involved in the murder of a driver near Aruppukkotai in Virudhunagar district.

Media reports said the Virudhunagar police have picked up few persons in this connection.

According to police, the agitators -demanding the arrest the prime accused in the murder of a driver dispersed from the Aruppukottai Government Hospital following the police warning; later they tried to proceed towards Pandalgudi junction for blocking the road.

When the woman DSP tried to prevent some of them from blocking the road, one of the protesters pushed her back.

When the police team-accompanying the DSP-tried to chased the protesters, it was outnumbered by the agitators and a skirmish broke out.

Interestingly, a few days earlier Patna Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shrikant Kundlik Khandekar was mistakenly hit by a policeman during the lathi charge against the protesters who stormed the roads of Bihar's capital city as part of the day-long Bharat Bandh .

In the bizarre incident, a policeman hit the Patna SDM standing in the middle of the road, and dispersing the protestors. As soon as the baton hits the SDM, other policemen present at the scene quickly stop the cop and explain to him who the person is. The policemen then escorted the SDM away from the scene.

Reacting to the bizarre incident, many netizens-who found it amusing- said,“Man got a taste of his own system.” Another user said,“Galti se mistake ho gaya 😂😂” , while another said,“When you aim for the crowd but end up hitting the boss – classic!,”“Looks like someone needs a refresher course on who's who!” Another user commented.



