Vietnam’s exports amount to 6.16M tons in January-August period

(MENAFN) In the first eight months of 2024, Vietnam achieved a notable increase in its rice exports, with a total of 6.16 million tons shipped abroad. This figure represents a 5.9 percent rise compared to the same period in the previous year, according to Vietnam News, citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. This growth highlights the country’s strong performance in the global rice market.



The revenue generated from these rice exports reached nearly USD3.85 billion during the first eight months, marking a significant year-on-year increase of 21.7 percent. This substantial boost in export revenue underscores Vietnam’s successful efforts in enhancing its rice production and marketing strategies, which have translated into higher earnings for the country.



Alongside the increase in export volume, Vietnam also saw a notable rise in the average price of its rice. For the first eight months of the year, the average export price surged by approximately 14.8 percent, reaching USD625 per ton. This price increase reflects both stronger global demand and the country’s ability to command higher prices for its high-quality rice.



Looking ahead, Vietnam has set an ambitious goal for 2024, aiming to export over 8 million tons of rice with an anticipated revenue of USD5 billion. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is confident that the country’s continued focus on improving rice production and export strategies will enable it to achieve these targets and further strengthen its position in the global rice market.

