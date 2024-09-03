US apprehends Dassault Falcon 900EX private jet belonging to Venezuelan President

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United States seized a Dassault Falcon 900EX private jet belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro while it was in the Dominican Republic, and transported it to Florida. This action was taken in response to alleged violations of U.S. sanctions. According to U.S. officials, the jet, which was used by Maduro and other members of his government, was "illegally purchased" for USD13 million through a shell company, and subsequently smuggled out of the United States.



Attorney General Merrick Garland stated that the Justice Department seized the aircraft because it was acquired through illegal means, using a shell company to mask its purchase and exportation. Flightradar24 tracked the jet's flight from Santo Domingo to Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning. U.S. authorities claim that individuals linked to Maduro used a Caribbean-based shell company to facilitate the purchase and illegal export of the jet, which left the United States for Venezuela in April 2023.



Since its export, the aircraft has been primarily used for flights to and from a military base in Venezuela. Anthony Salisbury, the special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Miami, noted that the plane was frequently used by Maduro for various state visits. This seizure comes amid a period of significant unrest in Venezuela following Maduro's contested victory in the July 28 election, which resulted in numerous protests, dozens of deaths, and over 2,400 arrests.



The opposition in Venezuela claims it won the election by a significant margin and asserts it has evidence to support its position. The situation remains tense, with the international community closely monitoring the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country.

MENAFN03092024000045015839ID1108630708